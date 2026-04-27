Gstaad supplemented back into 2,000 Guineas following administrative error

Gstaad has been supplemented into the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket at a cost of €34,650. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Gstaad has been supplemented back into the Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket at a cost of £30,000 (€34,650).

Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner was mistakenly taken out of the Classic due to an administrative error, along with Albert Einstein.

While the latter remains an absentee, Gstaad is one of four Ballydoyle contenders in contention at Monday’s confirmation stage, with dual Group One winner Puerto Rico, Causeway and Flushing Meadows also on the list of 20 colts still in the mix.

Fozzy Stack’s Thesecretadversary and Robson De Aguiar’s Power Blue could also cross the Irish Sea, while the home team is headed by Bow Echo, who will put his unbeaten record on the line over the Rowley Mile.

George Boughey’s son of Night Of Thunder won each of his three starts last season and signed off with a victory in the Royal Lodge Stakes over the Guineas course and distance.

There is a second supplementary entry in Charlie Pike’s Padraig Dawn, who finished second in the Burradon Stakes at Newcastle on just his second career outing.