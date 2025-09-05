Mikey O’Connor, veteran point-point rider and trainer, dies aged 44

Veteran point-point rider and trainer Mikey O’Connor has died suddenly at the age of 44. He reportedly fell ill while working at his yard in Co Cork on Thursday.

O’Connor was a stalwart of the point-to-point scene in the south of Ireland in particular and rode over 400 winners “between the flags”.

Some of the star names he rode in the early stages of their careers include Galway Hurdle winner Rebel Fitz for trainer Mick Winters. He also rode the subsequent Arkle winner Forpaddydeplasteter to success in a bumper.

The last winner the Cork man saddled on the track was Therellbguddaysyet over hurdles at Thurles in November.