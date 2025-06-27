Oisin Murphy can continue riding while under charges for drink-driving

Oisin Murphy will be able to continue riding until at least his court appearance on drink-driving charges next week.

The four-time champion jockey was in action at Doncaster on Friday and has six booked rides at York on Saturday, the most high-profile meeting since he was charged while at Royal Ascot last week.

Murphy (29) has been charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed level of alcohol and one count of failing to co-operate with a preliminary test at the roadside after a collision in the early hours of Sunday, April 27th this year.

He is due to appear at Reading magistrates court next Thursday.

It is understood the racing authorities, while monitoring developments, feel that nothing prevents Murphy from riding at present and the judicial process should be allowed to play out in the appropriate way. – Guardian