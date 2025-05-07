Aidan O’Brien back on track with Chester Classic trials double

Aidan O’Brien may have been off the mark at Newmarket on Guineas weekend but he bounced back in no uncertain terms at Chester’s May meeting by winning both Classic trials on the opening day with Minnie Hauk and Lambourn.

Expanded and Lake Victoria failed to live up to market expectations in the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas respectively, but any talk of O’Brien’s three-year-old crop not being up to speed has quickly been put to bed.

Minnie Hauk was a little on and off the bridle in winning the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks but ultimately ran out a cosy winner from Secret Of Love. Ryan Moore rides Chester better than anyone and was giving O’Brien a ninth win in the trial.

The Frankel filly cost €1.85 million and now looks booked for the Betfred Oaks, for which the sponsors cut her to 8-1 from 20s.

O’Brien said from his Ballydoyle base: “I was very happy with the filly as she’d been a little bit behind the others and she needed the experience.

“We sent her over, though, because we think she’s got that little bit of quality, so we were very happy to see her do that.

“We’ll have to see what happens in the other trials now, but we ran her today thinking that she would then go on to Epsom.

“I think Ryan was happy, he has the knack of having them in the right place at Chester and she saw the trip out well.”

It was a bit more like hard work for Lambourn, who briefly looked in trouble as he chased Lazy Griff into the straight, but the Australia colt’s stamina kicked in and he ran out a length-and-a-half winner.

Betfred were less impressed by him than Minnie Hauk, however, and go 16-1 from 33s for the Derby behind stablemate The Lion In Winter, who is their 100-30 favourite.

“He looked a thorough stayer and while he was a little on and off the bridle, once the penny dropped, he came home really strongly,” said O’Brien, who was winning the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes for the 11th time.

“He got the trip really well and he’s gone through the line nicely.

“At this stage, you’d have to say he’s on the Epsom team but this is a busy week for the trials. We’ve got Lingfield, there’s Leopardstown and then there’s York too.

“We’ll just have to see how they all get on but we were thinking of sending him to Epsom, as they learn so much when they go to Chester.”