Irish racing regulator says CCTV has enhanced its ability to combat doping

Over 500 cameras have been installed in racecourse stable yards and sampling units around the country. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Irish racing’s regulator has said the recent installation of CCTV on all of Ireland’s racecourses has enhanced its ability to combat doping.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) published its equine anti-doping report for the first half of 2023 on Friday and it outlined how 2,891 samples overall were taken by officials in that period.

Pre-race testing accounted for 268 of the 1,707 samples taken at the 174 fixtures that took place to the end of June. Three adverse analytical findings were recorded.

The IHRB also said there was a “strong focus” on what it called risk-based out of competition testing. It said that on over a third of the premises selected for testing, the sampling preceded major fixtures in Britain or Breeze-Up sales.

There were no adverse findings recorded in out of competition testing, but a pair of adverse results were found in 438 samples taken at point-to-points.

The IHRB’s chief executive Darragh O’Loughlin recent confirmed to the Dáil’s Agriculture Committee that CCTV systems have been installed at the country’s racecourse stable yards and sampling units.

It involves over 500 cameras as well as 25.5km of cable and 25 network video recorders.

The move, designed as a deterrent and as an assistance in any investigation, was a key recommendation in the independent report issued last year by Australian vet Dr Craig Suann.

“With CCTV operational across all IHRB sampling units, and the veterinary team having received training in June as to how to operate it, live footage is streamed on to a tablet for stable staff to watch their horse being sampled, which means they can safely undertake their obligations to witness the sampling without needing to be in the box,” the IHRB report outlined.

“The system also allows for review of any of the camera angles in real time or playback should an anti-doping concern arise during the day. This has greatly enhanced our wherewithal to deter, detect and/or evidence inappropriate activity,” it added.

Of the 92 separate out of competition visits by IHRB officials in the first six months of this year, the most were in the thoroughbred heartlands, with 14 in Co Tipperary and 13 in Co Kildare. There was one each in Laois and Armagh.

“Equine anti-doping is a top priority for the IHRB, as it is for the sport, and we have no tolerance for any breaches of anti-doping rules,” said O’Loughlin.

“Swifter prosecution of adverse analytical findings and stringent penalties for breaches will continue to demonstrate our seriousness in this regard. Owners and trainers who comply with the rules deserve to be protected from those who don’t.”