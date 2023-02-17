Capacity 10,000-strong crowd anticipated at Gowran Park racecourse due to free admission

Jockey Paul Townend will be on Haut En Couleurs in the Grade Two Red Mills Chase at Gowran. File photograph: Inpho

Free admission means a capacity 10,000-strong crowd is expected at Gowran on Saturday.

Complimentary tickets from the sponsor for this Red Mills fixture have been snapped up with officials warning people not to go to the course unless they already have a ticket.

It is the second year Red Mills has sponsored the free-entry initiative and Gowran’s manager, Eddie Scally, believes it is already paying off.

‘New market’

“For us, it is opening up a fully new market. It’s a much younger crowd, we’re geared towards that, and it’s a very social, fun day.

“For Red Mills, they’re able to promote their brand, so it’s a winner for everyone. I don’t think we’ll do it forever but it’s nice to do it on a day we class as a premium fixture, as opposed to just a day when we’re expecting no one to come,” he said on Friday.

Unlike last year tickets were released in batches of 2,000, beginning a fortnight ago, with customers registering online to get a maximum of two complimentary e-tickets per person on a first-come first-served basis. No tickets will be available at the gates.

Scally pointed to last month’s bumper attendance for Thyestes Chase day as more evidence of the Red Mills initiative paying off.

“It is [paying off] for what we want it to do. We’re completely sold out for corporate hospitality, which obviously isn’t free, and we were completely sold out for Thyestes day. For the first time, for the first quarter of the year we’ve sold out our corporate,” he said.

Willie Mullins doesn’t have far to travel to his local track and has three of the five runners in the Grade Two Red Mills Chase.

Champion jockey Paul Townend is on Haut En Couleurs, who threw away what looked like certain victory when exiting at the final fence in last month’s Kinloch Brae at Thurles.

A potential supplementary entry into Cheltenham’s Ryanair could be in the mix if he impresses this time, although on ratings he still has something to find with his stable companion Janidil.

Rachael Blackmore’s mount hasn’t raced this season but has a history of winning first-time out.

Mullins’s Sharjah is a star attraction in the Grade Three hurdle where he faces a handful of opponents.

The six-time Grade One winner must give weight away all round but at anywhere near his best should be good enough to beat these.

“This is his first time to run below Grade One level over hurdles since 2018 so he should enjoy the drop in class,” said his rider, Patrick Mullins.

“I think the ground will really suit him. Normally we wouldn’t go to Gowran with him at this time as it’s usually soft ground but it’s dry so that will suit,” he added.

Sunday’s Punchestown feature is the 3½-mile QuinnBet Grand National Trial and Michael O’Sullivan looks a significant booking for last year’s winner Death Duty.

O’Sullivan claims a valuable 5lbs off the horse who is one of five Gigginstown runners at the top of the handicap.

That 5lb claim is a big plus considering how O’Sullivan has impressed in landing a pair of Grade One prizes for Barry Connell this season without being able to use it.

Same rating

Death Duty failed to fire in the Paddy Power over Christmas but previously ran a fine race when third in the Troytown.

He is back on the same official rating as when successful in the National Trial a year ago.

Gordon Elliott goes into the weekend on the verge of reaching the €3 million prize money mark in Ireland this season.

He runs Harmonya Maker and Shecouldbeanything in the Listed novice hurdle named after his former superstar Apple’s Jade.

Harmonya Maker was a beaten odds-on favourite at Punchestown in December but a pair of Fairyhouse victories suggest going further in trip can only suit her.

Some late Cheltenham tickets could be booked this weekend including in Sunday’s bumper.

The Mullins team give Ballyburn a racecourse debut, the horse having scored in a point-to-point in October. Irish Panther, runner-up to Fact To File over Christmas, looks the standard to beat.