Irish Derby reverts to Sunday slot with increased prize money of €1.25m

Colin Keane on Westover wins the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby back in June. Next year's race will revert to a Sunday and take place on July 2nd. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will revert to a Sunday slot for the first time since 2011 with an increased prize money of €1.25 million on offer.

The Group One event, which is held at the Curragh and was won by Ralph Beckett’s Westover this year, has been supported by the sponsor since 2008.

That partnership will continue into next year and has now extended to include an additional five races on the same card, scheduled for July 2nd.

The prize money for the Classic, the pinnacle of a three-day Curragh meeting, was previously set at €1 million and will increase by €250,00 next season with the full day’s racing set to reach to a broader audience now it is a part of the Tote World Pool programme.

READ MORE

Brian Kavanagh, chief executive of the track, said: “Dubai Duty Free have been much valued partners of the Curragh since 2002, when they sponsored the Anglesey Stakes, and are a pleasure to work with.

“We are delighted to announce this extension to the Derby sponsorship and the increase in prize money for the Derby itself.

“We are also very pleased that Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day has been selected as a Tote World Pool event and excited about the switch back to a Sunday which will allow the three-day festival to build up to its feature race.”