Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Racing

Royal Ascot is, reportedly, the most valuable annual race meeting in Britain – with five days of racing, that includes eight Group One races, on the Berkshire racecourse located just west of London. The £1 million Prince of Wales’s Stakes, on Wednesday, always attracts the best middle-distance performers, while the Gold Cup takes place on Thursday – also known as “Ladies Day”. – UTV/ITV, Tuesday-Saturday

Football

Copa America is a competition involving the nations of South America, as you might suspect, along with a sprinkling of “neighbours” – Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, United States, Canada and Costa Rica. The usual suspects, Argentina and Brazil, will begin as favourites to reach the final, though others such as Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico and even tournament hosts United States, are expected to prove formidable opponents. – Premier Sports, June 20th-July 14th

MMA

Jamaican Jason Jackson is scheduled to make his first Bellator welterweight title defence against Russian Ramazan Kuramagomedov in Dublin at the weekend. Top billing on the undercard of the Bellator Champions Series at the 3Arena is the meeting of lightweights, Irishman Paul Hughes and American Bobby King. – Virgin Media, Saturday

MONDAY (June 17th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s T20 World Cup – 0.30am Bangladesh v Nepal

CRICKET – Sky Sports Action – Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am Sri Lanka v Netherlands

TENNIS – Sky Sports Red Button, noon-1pm, 5.55pm-7.45pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 2pm Romania v Ukraine

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm New Zealand v Papua New Guinea

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 5pm Belgium v Slovakia , 8pm Austria v France

, 8pm GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 10.50pm-11.50pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (June 18th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – NBA Finals, Game 5 – 1.30am Mavericks @ Celtics

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – 1.30am West Indies v Afghanistan

TENNIS – Sky Sports Red Button, noon-1.10pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-6pm; ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 5pm Turkey v Georgia, 8pm Portugal v Czech Republic

WEDNESDAY (June 19th)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Red Button, noon-1.10pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4.20pm, 5.50pm-6.30pm; UTV, 4.15pm-6pm Royal Ascot

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 2pm Croatia v Albania

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s T20 WC Super Eights – 3.30pm United States v South Africa

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 5pm Germany v Hungary, 8pm Scotland v Switzerland

THURSDAY (June 20th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s T20 WC Super Eights – 1.30am England v West Indies

TENNIS – Sky Sports Red Button, noon-1.10pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-4.30pm French Road Championships

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm KLM Open

RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4.25pm, 5.50pm-6.30pm; UTV, 4.15pm-6pm Royal Ascot

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 2pm Slovenia v Serbia

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s T20 WC Super Eights – 3.30pm Afghanistan v India

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 5pm Denmark v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Travelers Championship

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 8pm Spain v Italy

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am Women’s PGA Championship

FRIDAY (June 21st)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 1am Argentina v Canada

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – NBA Finals, Game 6 – 1.30am Celtics @ Mavericks

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 WC Super Eights – 1.30am B2 v D2

TENNIS – Sky Sports Red Button, noon-1.30pm, 5.55pm-7.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm KLM Open

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Spanish Grand Prix

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4.15pm; ITV4, 4.10pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 2pm Slovakia v Ukraine

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Men’s T20 WC Super Eights – 3.30pm England v South Africa

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 5pm Poland v Austria

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Travelers Championship

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 8pm Netherlands v France

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v London Broncos

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am Women’s PGA Championship

SATURDAY (June 22nd)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 1am Peru v Chile

BOXING – Sky Sports Action 2am – Las Vegas Rafael Espinoza v Sergio Chirino

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s T20 WC Super Eights – 1.30am United States v West Indies

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10am-noon Spanish Road Championships

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am – Practice & Qualifying Spanish Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm KLM Open

GAA – RTÉ 1 from 12.45pm All-Ireland SHC Quarter-finals (TBC)

(TBC) TENNIS – BBC 2 from 1pm Cinch Championships

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.05pm-2pm French Road Championships

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Internationals – 2pm South Africa v Wales , 5.15pm Barbarians v Fiji

, 5.15pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC – Euro 2024 – 2pm Georgia v Czech Republic

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v Warrington Wolves , 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

, 5.30pm CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s T20 World Cup – 3.30pm Super Eights: A1 v D2

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Travelers Championship

RUGBY – Premier Sports – URC Final – 5pm Bulls v Glasgow

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 5pm Turkey v Portugal , 8pm Belgium v Romania

, 8pm MMA – Virgin Media Two from 6.30pm – Dublin Jason Jackson v Ramazan Kuramagomedov

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 7.45pm-1am Women’s PGA Championship

UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 8pm – Riyadh Robert Whittaker v Khamizat Chimaev

GAA – RTÉ 2, 10.50pm-midnight Saturday Game

SQUASH – TNT Sports 2, 11pm-1.30am – Cairo PSA World Tour Finals

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 11pm Ecuador v Venezuela, 2am Mexico v Jamaica

SUNDAY (June 23rd)