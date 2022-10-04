Six-time champion flat jockey Liam Ward has died aged 92

The death has taken place of six-time champion Irish flat jockey Liam Ward. He was 92.

Among Ward’s 10 classic winners in Ireland was the legendary Nijinsky who he rode to victory in the 1970 Irish Derby.

Ward was Vincent O’Brien’s main rider in Ireland at that time and in that role also won a number of races on Nijinsky as a two year old, including the 1969 Beresford Stakes.

He was champion jockey four years in a row between 1956 and 1959 as well as in 1953 and 1961.

READ MORE

Among his other Irish classic winners was Gaia in the 1969 Oaks and two St Leger victories on White Gloves (1966) and Reindeer (1969).

Following his riding career, Ward bred some talented racehorses while also serving as a steward.

Ward, who also rode extensively for Paddy Prendergast during his career, died peacefully on Monday in Maynooth, Co Kildare.