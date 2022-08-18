Twomey aiming to break cross-channel duck in Group One style with La Petite Coco

Billy Lee on La Petite Coco wins the Group One Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes in June. File photograph: Inpho

Co Tipperary trainer Paddy Twomey hasn’t had a winner in Britain before but could change that in Group One style at York on Thursday.

Twomey saddles La Petite Coco, the filly that supplied him with a first career Group One, for an ultra-competitive Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

A race featuring no less than Enable on its roll of honour contains a pair of this season’s Oaks winners in Aidan O’Brien’s Epsom heroine Tuesday and Magical Lagoon who won at the Curragh for Jessica Harrington.

Up against them is leading Arc contender Alpinista who will try to emulate Enable by winning here en route to Paris.

The most successful Arc trainer of all, Andre Fabre, relies on Raclette and such elite company indicates the scale of Twomey’s task.

Originally from Innishannon in Co Cork, Twomey’s rapid rise since taking out a full licence in 2016 has been a notable feature of the Irish racing scene in recent years.

Boasting a notably impressive strike rate, a first Group winner came last year and such has been the impression he has made few were surprised by Twomey’s ascent to the top level when La Petite Coco won the Pretty Polly at the Curragh in June.

Unsuccessful with a handful of cross-channel runners up to now, the Irish man’s reach could go international this week.

Back up in trip

Earl Of Tyrone is favourite for Saturday’s Ebor while his other high-class older filly Rosscarbery is among a dozen still left in Sunday’s Group One Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

The controversy around Rosscarbery’s disqualification from third in the Pretty Polly due to weighing in light continues to rumble with an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board investigation into the incident ongoing.

La Petite Coco steps back up to 12 furlongs and Twomey said: “The Pretty Polly was a mile-and-a-quarter but she’s won at a mile-and-a-half and I’d say that’s her ideal trip.”

She is one of a trio of older mares for a race that three-year-olds have won seven times in the last eight years.

Tuesday bids to bounce back from an Irish Derby defeat while Magical Lagoon’s classic success still leaves her only fifth best on official ratings.

The Twomey team also have an interest in Killarney’s Listed feature on Thursday evening with Show Of Stars lining up in the GMIB Ruby Stakes.