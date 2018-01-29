Tom Brady ends radio interview over crude comment about his daughter

Host called Brady’s five-year-old daughter ‘an annoying little pissant’
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Photograph: CJ Gunther/EPA

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Photograph: CJ Gunther/EPA

 

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady abruptly ended his weekly radio interview on Monday morning for a crude remark one of the hosts made about his five-year-old daughter last week.

Brady, who appears weekly on the Kirk & Callahan Show on sports radio WEEI in Boston, said he was disappointed with the disparaging remark when the host was discussing the “Tom vs Time” documentary, which includes Brady’s family and has been airing as a video series on Facebook.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

Host Alex Reimer, who sometimes appears on the Kirk & Callahan Show made the remark about Brady’s daughter on a different show last week, calling her “an annoying little pissant”.

Brady said he would evaluate whether he will appear on the station again.

“I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” Brady said before ending the interview.

Kirk Minihane, one of the hosts of the radio show, said on the air Monday that Reimer had been suspended for the entire Super Bowl week.

WEEI’s parent company Entercom and the Patriots announced a multi-year partnership extension last week.

“The agreement includes broadcasting rights of ‘Patriots Monday’ and ‘Patriots Friday,’ headlined by five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady,” Entercom said as part of the announcement.

Brady is preparing for his record eighth Super Bowl when the Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles at in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.