The big men strike back at Ireland rowing trial

Fionnan Crowley and Andy Harrington beat Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne at the Ireland Trial on Saturday. Photograph: Liam Gorman

The big men struck back at the Ireland trial on Saturday at the National Rowing Centre. In the first of two scheduled sessions, Fionnan Crowley of Castleconnell and Andy Harrington of Shandon took on and beat the Skibbereen pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll, the former world lightweight champions.

Ireland coach Dave McKenzie McGowan admitted that selection decisions lay in wait, but welcomed the fact that O’Driscoll and O’Donovan are now training full-time with the heavyweight group at the NRC.

Philip Doyle, a doctor, came into the trial for the first time and re-formed the heavyweight double with Ronan Byrne. This crew finished ninth in the world last year - on Saturday they beat the novel lightweight double of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

The lightweight side has been weakened by the absence of both Gary O’Donovan and Denise Walsh. O’Donovan has been training in New Zealand and has, in any case, a wrist injury, while Walsh suffered a back spasm on Friday.

The pair of Monika Dukarska and Aifric Keogh continue to impress on each outing, while the exciting prospect of a new four was trailed when Emily Hegarty and Aileen Crowley teamed up with Eimear Lambe and Claire Feerick.

