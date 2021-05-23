Taylor defeats Ramirez to become undisputed world super-lightweight champion

Undisputed world super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor felt he had reached his destiny after making British boxing history.

Taylor floored Jose Ramirez twice in Las Vegas to score a unanimous points victory and become only the fifth man and the first Briton to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.

The Scot knocked Ramirez down in consecutive rounds and felt his victory had been more emphatic than the 114-112 scores awarded by all three judges.

Taylor joins Oleksandr Usyk, Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor and Terence Crawford in securing the clean sweep and is the first Scot to be undisputed world champion since Ken Buchanan returned from Los Angeles with two belts 50 years ago.

Both he and Ramirez had put two titles and unbeaten records on the line while Taylor also retained the Ring Magazine belt.