Shaun Murphy takes control in meeting with Yan Bingtao

Meanwhile, Mark Selby leads Mark Allen 9-6

Shaun Murphy plays a shot during the World Snooker Championship Round Two match against Yan Bingtao. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Shaun Murphy plays a shot during the World Snooker Championship Round Two match against Yan Bingtao. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

 

Former champion Shaun Murphy needs three more frames to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Snooker Championship after taking a 10-6 lead over Yan Bingtao.

Murphy led 6-2 after the opening session and moved further ahead with the aid of breaks of 88 and 68, raising the possibility of winning the match with a session to spare.

However, Yan stopped the rot with a century in the 11th frame and further breaks of 50, 64, 70 and 58 kept the Masters champion’s hopes alive heading into Monday evening’s final session.

That session will also see the conclusion of the match between Mark Selby and Mark Allen, with three-time champion Selby holding a 9-6 lead.

Breaks of 67, 72, 78 and 75 helped Allen halve his overnight deficit, but Selby - who made a break of 135 in the 10th frame — took the final frame of a session which was cut short due to the slow nature of play.

Earlier in the day, Judd Trump fought back to lead David Gilbert 5-3 in their last-16 clash.

Gilbert was the quickest player out of the blocks as he fired two centuries to take a two-frame advantage over Trump into the interval of the best-of-25 encounter.

But the world number one responded by winning four frames in a row, ending the opening session with his second century break.

Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones were locked at 4-4 after their first session, Bingham moving into a 2-0 lead before Jones won four of the next five frames, including a break of 121.

Bingham, who won the title in 2015, then scored 61 in the final action of the session to draw level with his opponent.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.