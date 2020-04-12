Sanita Puspure staying busy and finding some time for training

A corner of a livingroom in Ballincollig in Cork boasts – temporarily – a high performance gym. One of Ireland’s leading Olympic hopefuls, Sanita Puspure, trains there, honing her edge even as Daniella (12) and Patrick (13) hold fire with the questions they want to ask their mum.

The world champion single sculler in 2018 and 2019 has written off the chance of competing this year. The National Rowiing Centre closed on March 26th and the Ireland squad left with three pieces of equipment and a training programme. That will do Puspure.

She is fully on board with the restrictions we all face – and thinks we should be doing more.

“I just read on Twitter – the airports are still open. Why? Countries with way less numbers [of Covid-19 cases] have shut down the borders. Why are we waiting? What are we waiting for?”

A number of northern European countries all but closed down international traffic in mid-March. Puspure cites the story in her native land. “Latvia had 30 cases and they closed the border. Straight away. Anyway! We can’t go row, and still there’s people flying in from the UK. That’s outside the 2km, I think!”

How does a top-class athlete motivate herself over a period which may extend to many months?

“You just get by day-by-day,” she says. “Some days are better, some are worse. You do the programme the best you can. We still try to stay in touch in the [Rowing Ireland high performance] group. We keep ourselves somewhat motivated; keep it a bit more interesting.

“There is no grand plan, it’s just survival.

“People have been asking ‘how do you stay fit?’. Just as before. Get the work done.”

Fisa, the international governing body for rowing, last week cancelled the World Championships set for August. It earlier suggested that the rescheduled European Championships might be held in September. Puspure thinks this would interrupt the training cycle for the Olympics.

“It’s a write-off season. We just need to accept it and move on.”

Daniella and Patrick now have more of a call on their mother, but she has made space to put in the work for rowing. “When I train I set up a little corner, so they don’t really bother me - unless I’m on a [stationary] bike. Then it’s like 15 questions: ‘are you done yet?’ No! I have two and half [kilometres]to go. Ask again later.”

She laughs.

“But when home school comes back it’s going to be tough. I have to keep on top of my programme and keep on top of work.”

Children can find it challenging, with lessons to do at home even with no classes. “It takes time for them to adjust to this change. I suppose for everyone it’s a bit of a change.

“I haven’t been bored yet at home. I haven’t had the time. I’m actually busier than when I’m at the [National Rowing] Centre. Now I’m here I actually have to do some work – do the laundry or dishes.”

Her husband, Kaspars, had booked flights and accommodation for the family for the 2020 Olympics. All this has gone by the wayside.

But in the corner of a Cork living room, Tokyo remains firmly in sight.