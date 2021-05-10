Remaining games of postponed IPL can’t be played in India

Tournament had to be called off indefinitely due to country’s rising Covid-19 crisis

Updated: 55 minutes ago

The remaining IPL fixtures will not be able to be played in India. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/AP

The remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season will have to be played outside the country, the organising Indian cricket board said, though it is unclear whether a window can be found to play the outstanding 31 games.

The popular Twenty20 league was suspended indefinitely last week after several personnel tested positive for Covid-19. India reported 366,161 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the caseload to 22.66 million.

Sourav Ganguly, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told Sportstar magazine that Covid-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India.

“There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India,” Ganguly said.

“This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL.”

Warwickshire, Surrey and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) are keen to host the remaining matches in September, but a BCCI said on Friday they were yet to discuss the offer.

The entire 2020 tournament was played in the United Arab Emirates because of the pandemic.

Ganguly also said India would play three one-dayers and five Twenty20 Internationals in Sri Lanka in July though the BCCI is likely to field a second-string squad.

Virat Kohli’s side are due to leave for England in early June for the World Test Championship final in Southampton against New Zealand. They will then play a five-test series against England.

