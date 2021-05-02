Irish teams sign off in style at the World Relays

First ever podium finish is secured after 4x400m team qualified for Olympics

The Ireland team pose for a photo after finishing second in the 4x200m relay in Charzow, Poland. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland secured a first ever podium position at the World Relays in Silesia, Poland on Sunday. It rounded off a memorable weekend after the mixed 4x400m team qualified for the upcoming Olympics the previous evening.

The 4x200m team of Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn, and Sophie Becker produced an ultra-smooth performance when it mattered to cross the line in second place in a new national record time of 1:35.93. Poland took first place in 1:34.98, with Ecuador 1:36.86 back in third.

The mixed 4x400m team of Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, and Andrew Mellon finished in seventh place in their respective final on Sunday evening, having already secured the main objective which was Olympic qualification in Saturday’s heats.

All four athletes gave their everything to come home in 3.20.26. The squad will have gained valuable championship experience as the team now builds towards Tokyo. The podium places went the way of Italy 3:16.60, Brazil 3:17.54, and Dominican Republic 3:17.58.

