Katie Taylor sharp and ready ahead of first world title shot

With just over a week to go before her first world title fight Katie Taylor has had her longest training camp in preparation for the biggest moment of her professional boxing career.

The 2012 Irish Olympic gold medallist challenges WBA lightweight champion Anahi Esther Sanchez at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday October 28th in her first title shot.

It has come after just six professional bouts over a year in which Taylor has hurtled through her opponents. Her final eliminator was also on an Anthony Joshua undercard in April at Wembley Stadium. In an epic, Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko with Taylor stopping German Nina Meinke.

Sanchez recently became a two-weight champion when she stopped fellow Argentine Cecila Sofia Mena in September.

“Since the fight was announced the weeks have flown by,” said Taylor. There’s an element of nerves for every fight. I’ve had the opportunity to box on big shows before but this fight without a doubt is going to be the biggest of my career and open more doors in the future. I cannot let this chance slip which brings pressure but it’s the type of fights I want.

“I train for every fight like it’s a world title fight. The great thing about this one is I’ve had a much longer camp. The last couple have been so close together. I’ve had a good few months preparing for this one.”

Taylor is now 31-years-old and itching to become the first Irish boxer to become an amateur and a professional world title holder. Michael Conlan has also held an amateur world title and is currently building his reputation in the professional ranks.

“When we first sat down with Eddie he wanted us to fight for a world title within a year and he’s stayed true to his word and delivered,” she said.

“It’s an honour to be fighting for the WBA title. I’m delighted with the progression of my pro career to date.

“It’s my first time at Principality Stadium – what a stage to be fighting on. Wembley Stadium was good preparation for this and I do love an Anthony Joshua undercard. This is more than a dream for me.”

Taylor’s clash with Sanchez is part of a huge night of action in Cardiff where Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against late call-up Carlos Takam of France.