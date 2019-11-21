If Annadale exit the top league it will push the competition further towards Dublin

Next season’s league could become a 10-team all-Ireland competition with eight of those teams from south Dublin

Updated: 18 minutes ago

The best mix in terms of keeping hockey strong across the island has always been a couple of Munster teams, C of I and Harlequins, three or four Ulster teams, and three, four or five Leinster teams. Photograph: Getty Images

The best mix in terms of keeping hockey strong across the island has always been a couple of Munster teams, C of I and Harlequins, three or four Ulster teams, and three, four or five Leinster teams. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Let’s state the obvious. Belfast side Annadale have played five matches in the EY Hockey League, have won zero and conceded 27 goals. That’s over five goals a game going in.

Annadale are one of three Ulster sides in the 10-club competition, the other seven coming from Leinster.

Hockey has always gone in cycles, with power shifting from clubs and provinces. Yet the prospect of Annadale falling out of the top league in the country and another Leinster team gaining promotion next season would further orientate the competition heavily towards Dublin, something Irish Hockey would not want to see and probably is not that healthy.

The best mix in terms of keeping the sport strong across the island has always been a couple of Munster teams, C of I and Harlequins, three or four Ulster teams and three, four or five Leinster teams.

As it stands next season could become a 10-team all-Ireland competition with eight of those teams not just from Leinster but south Dublin.

The league is already heavily lopsided towards Leinster, a result, officials say, of the astute investment and coaching structures put into younger players in recent years. There is no doubt that the fundraising success of the Junior Age Group has been eye-watering, and something from which hockey in general could learn.

Although Ulster’s Lisnagarvey, for years a strong and consistent presence at the top of the hockey heap, currently lead the table the next seven teams are from Dublin, with Banbridge in ninth position with one win from five and Annadale below them in 10th place.

How to fix it without artificially altering the structure is another matter. Annadale beating UCD in student HQ at Belfield on Saturday would be a start. But nobody will take bets on that happening.

SATURDAY: EY Hockey League – Pembroke v Banbridge, Serpentine Avenue, 2.30pm; TRR v Glenanne, Grange Road, 3pm; UCD v Annadale, Belfield 3pm; YMCA v Monkstown, Wesley College, 4pm; Lisnagarvy v Corinthians, Comber Road 5.30pm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.