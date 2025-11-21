Earthquake stops play briefly as Ireland face uphill task against Bangladesh

Lorcan Tucker made an unbeaten 75 in Ireland's first innings against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

2nd Test, Day 3: Bangladesh 476 (L Das 128, M Rahim 128, M Haque 63, MH Miraz 47; A McBrine 6-109) & 156-1 (S Islam 69no, MH Joy 60) lead Ireland 265 (L Tucker 75no, J Neill 49, S Doheny 46) by 367 runs

An earthquake briefly interrupted play on the third morning of the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland in Dhaka.

Reportedly measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, the earthquake, with its epicentre around 25 miles east of the Bangladesh capital, shook the Shere Bangla National Stadium and led to play being halted for a few minutes.

When the action resumed, Ireland went on to make 265 all out, falling just short of the 277-run follow-on target despite Lorcan Tucker’s battling 71 not out on a turning pitch.

Bangladesh neglected to make Ireland bat again and fifties from openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (60) and Shadman Islam (69no) helped the hosts close on 156 for one and an already imposing lead of 367 as they look to seal a 2-0 series win.