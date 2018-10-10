Geraint Thomas’s Tour de France trophy stolen in Birmingham

Team Sky were displaying all three Grand Tour trophies at the Cycle Show at the NEC
Geraint Thomas’s Tour de France trophy has been stolen at an event in Birmingham. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty

Geraint Thomas’s Tour de France trophy has been stolen at an event in Birmingham. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty

 

Geraint Thomas’ Tour de France trophy has been stolen after being displayed at the Cycle Show in Birmingham, Team Sky have said.

Sky have been displaying all three Grand Tour trophies — which were won by Thomas and Chris Froome between September last year and July this — at various events across the country.

The trophies had been loaned to their bike supplier Pinarello for the Cycle Show, which was held at the NEC over the last weekend in September.

Sky say the trophy was stolen after being momentarily left unattended while the display was packed up at the end of the event. The matter is now the subject of a police investigation.

Thomas said: “It is incredibly unfortunate that this has happened. It goes without saying that the trophy is of pretty limited value to whoever took it, but means a lot to me and to the team.

“Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer — and no-one can ever take those away.”

Richard Hemington, managing director of Pinarello UK said: “We are obviously devastated about this. We accept full responsibility and have personally apologised to Geraint. Obviously we all hope that the trophy can be recovered.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.