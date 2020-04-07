Five YouTube channels to get your fix of sporting nostalgia

The Masters (Find the channel here)

It was on the 11th green that Fuzzy Zoeller won the 1979 Masters in a playoff. Photo: Stephen Munday /Allsport

This week should have been one of the best sporting weeks of the year as the first Major got underway at Augusta National with Tiger Woods defending. Alas, it’s not to be but at least we can hold out hope that it will take place on the newly scheduled dates in November. In the meantime The Masters channel on YouTube has the full final round broadcasts from every tournament since 1968. If you’re wondering where to start, the final round in 1979 is a good watch as Ed Sneed throws away a five-shot lead to lose to Fuzzy Zoeller.

World Rugby (Find the channel here)

Fiji players celebrate their team’s 38-34 victory over Wales in the 2007 Rugby World Cup at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Over the last few weeks World Rugby have been uploading the full broadcasts of lots of classic matches to their YouTube channel, starting with Tonga’s famous win over France in 2011. In a similar vein you can also re-watch the day a flamboyant Fiji side stunned Wales in 2007. So far there are no Ireland matches to choose from but the channel is being updated nearly every day and there is plenty of variety with memorable women’s matches and Sevens matches also included.

FifaTV (Find the channel here)

French player Maxime Bossis (C) fights for the ball against his Brazilian opponents, as the referee looks on, during the World Cup football match between France and Brazil, on June 21, 1986 in Leon. (Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

You can never go far wrong with classic World Cup matches and if that sounds like you’re thing then FifaTV has you sorted. Starting with Spain v Netherlands in 2014, Fifa have been uploading a new match each day from both the men’s and women’s World Cup. You could watch Brazil v France in 1986 and then fast forward 20 years to watch the same two sides meet in 2006 when Zinedine Zidane stole the show. You might be disappointed though if you’re looking for an Ireland match, we’re not sure the 0-0 draw with Egypt at Italia ’90 will quite make the cut.

Official GAA (Find the channel here)

Declan D’Arcy celebrates after Leitrim’s win in 1994. Photo: Tom Honan/Inpho

Yesterday’s offering was the full 1976 All-Ireland senior football final between Dublin and Kerry, the day before it was Sligo and Tyrone in the 2002 qualifiers. It’s been a broad range from the GAA’s official YouTube channel so far and there’s almost something there for everyone at this stage with the famous Leitrim v Mayo 1994 Connacht final among them. The championship is due to start in a month’s time but with that looking increasingly unlikely this nostalgia may have to do for a while.

FA Cup (Find the channel here)

Jermaine Beckford ceebrates scoring for Leeds United during the FA Cup third-round match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Each evening at 8pm you can settle down to a classic FA Cup match which began with Arsenal’s dramatic final win over Hull City in 2014. Tuesday night is one for Leeds fans as they got to relive Jermaine Beckford’s winner against Manchester United in 2010. The FA have endless archives to delve into so you can be sure there’s lots of good stuff coming. Set your reminders for 8pm.