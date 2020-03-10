First World Cup regattas of the season scuppered by coronavirus

Rowing: Two events in Italy cancelled, as Ireland team now focus on Lucerne in May

Fisa states that it is ‘in close contact’ with the organisers of many events to determine what will happen in relation to the rest of the international rowing programme. File photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Fisa states that it is ‘in close contact’ with the organisers of many events to determine what will happen in relation to the rest of the international rowing programme. File photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

The world governing body of rowing, Fisa, has cancelled the first two World Cup regattas of the season because of the threat of Covid-19. Both events were to be held in Italy. The season was to lift off with the first World Cup in Sabaudia, south of Rome, from April 10th to 12th, while the second was set for Varese in Lombardy from May 1st to 3rd.

The events will not be postponed or relocated.

The Ireland team had targeted the first World Cup in Sabaudia and the third in Lucerne in Switzerland from May 22nd to 24th. It is also planned to have contenders at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne just before that World Cup.

In a statement, Fisa states that it is “in close contact” with the organisers of many events, including those in Lucerne, to determine what will happen in relation to the rest of the international rowing programme.

“Updated information on the above will be announced by Tuesday 17 March 2020.”

Ireland has four boats qualified for the Olympic Games. The National Rowing Centre has been declared off-limits to those not in the Olympic squad or part of essential staff.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.