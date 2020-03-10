First World Cup regattas of the season scuppered by coronavirus

The world governing body of rowing, Fisa, has cancelled the first two World Cup regattas of the season because of the threat of Covid-19. Both events were to be held in Italy. The season was to lift off with the first World Cup in Sabaudia, south of Rome, from April 10th to 12th, while the second was set for Varese in Lombardy from May 1st to 3rd.

The events will not be postponed or relocated.

The Ireland team had targeted the first World Cup in Sabaudia and the third in Lucerne in Switzerland from May 22nd to 24th. It is also planned to have contenders at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne just before that World Cup.

In a statement, Fisa states that it is “in close contact” with the organisers of many events, including those in Lucerne, to determine what will happen in relation to the rest of the international rowing programme.

“Updated information on the above will be announced by Tuesday 17 March 2020.”

Ireland has four boats qualified for the Olympic Games. The National Rowing Centre has been declared off-limits to those not in the Olympic squad or part of essential staff.