Twice Olympic medalist Paddy Barnes retires from boxing

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes has announced his retirement from boxing.

The Belfast flyweight fought nine times since turning professional three years ago, but had lost three of his last four fights.

“After taking some time I’ve come to a decision to retire,” Barnes, 32, said on social media.

“I’ve had a great career and achieved so much. I have loved every minute of boxing, it has been my life for the past 21 years.

“I achieved my dream of becoming an Olympian and getting to carry the Irish flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Those moments were the proudest of my career.”

Barnes won gold while representing Northern Ireland at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, and bronze while fighting for Ireland at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, carrying the flag at the closing ceremony in 2016.

He made his professional debut with a win over Stefan Slavchev in November 2016.

Barnes’ first defeat came with a knock-out loss to Cristofer Rosales at Windsor Park in August last year, and he was beaten by Oscar Mojica at Madison Square Garden in March.

Barnes had said he was considering his future after losing to Jay Harris in Belfast in October.