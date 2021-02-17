Carl Frampton forced to postpone title fight with Jamel Herring

Northern Irishman says hand injury is ‘nothing too serious’ but was told to rest it

Carl Frampton was due to attempt to become a three-weight world champion in London on February 27th but the headline fight has now been put off, with no new date chosen. Photograph: Stevie English/Inpho

Carl Frampton was due to attempt to become a three-weight world champion in London on February 27th but the headline fight has now been put off, with no new date chosen. Photograph: Stevie English/Inpho

 

Carl Frampton’s title fight against super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring has been postponed due to a hand injury.

The Northern Irishman was due to attempt to become a three-weight world champion in London on February 27th but the headline fight has now been put off, with no new date chosen.

“It’s just a bit of a twinge to my hand, nothing too serious but I have seen a specialist and his advice was to rest it,” Frampton said.

“So I asked about the possibility of a postponement to the fight and it was agreed to.

“It gives me a better chance because I will be going into the fight with two good hands after taking advice from the specialist. It’s nothing major though and there is no fracture.”

The 33-year-old previously underwent hand surgery on both hands after his victory over Tyler McCreary in December 2019.

“I did go into a fight with a hand injury against Tyler McCreary and ended up requiring surgery afterwards on both hands,” added Frampton.

Training

“No disrespect to Tyler, but Jamel Herring is a world champion and at a higher level so I need to be at my best. That is what I intend to be.

“I haven’t been able to spar or hit the heavy bags for a while. From next week I have been given the go-ahead to start doing that again. I have still been training, doing loads of running, shadow boxing and hitting the paddles as well, which kind of replicates the pads, but I have not hit anything solid for the last two weeks.

“It wouldn’t have sat right with me to pull out if people had spent their hard-earned money on tickets and travel, but this is completely different and I just want to give myself the best opportunity to win and that is it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.