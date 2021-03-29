Angling Notes: Trout angling fraternity mourn the passing of Michael Fogarty

The huge outpouring of condolences from throughout the country and beyond was a true reflection of the high esteem held by colleagues and friends for Michael Fogarty from Kanturk, Co Cork who sadly passed away unexpectedly last week.

Michael was an absolute legend within the trout angling fraternity for his prowess, with particular emphasis on wet-fly river fishing. Indeed, in 2007 as Munster champion, he was part of the Trout Angling Federation of Ireland (Tafi) team at the world fly-fishing championships held on the Simojoki River in Finland.

Michael was renowned for the twinkle in his eyes, always smiling, courteous and it was a joy to be in his company. He looked forward each year to the Vintners competition held from Burkes of Clonbur, Co Galway where he was in his element mixing and chatting with angling folk.

When angling resumes after Covid, his close friend and SuperValu owner in Kanturk, Michael Twohig, will miss him greatly. When it came to fishing, they were inseparable and enjoyed each other’s company immensely.

“Recently, I was looking for someone to help out with some light jobs on Fridays. I asked Michael if he was interested. Even in his mid-80s, he jumped at the opportunity.”

Sincere condolences are extended to his wife Nellie, his seven children, his many grandchildren and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Some of the unsightly rubbish collected from the shores of Lough Mask.

Lough Mask clean-up

Great work was carried out recently by volunteers who collected rubbish from the shores of Lough Mask. The huge amount collected was sufficient to fill three ‘19’ Burke’ boats! The call goes out, once again, for lake users to take their rubbish home or bin it.

Bonefishing in the Bahamas

There are a few prime spaces still available in the next few months for bonefishing at the Delphi Club in the Bahamas. Get in touch at reservations@delphiclubabaco.com. Delphi is also starting to fill spaces from October 2021 onwards for next season.

The mailing address is: The Delphi Club, PO Box AB20006, Marsh Harbour, Abaco AB-20006, Bahamas.

Dr Christine O’Malley, newly appointed operations manager at the RNLI Lough Derg Lifeboat Station.

Dr O’Malley to manage RNLI Lough Derg lifeboat station

Dr Christine O’Malley has been appointed operations manager at the RNLI Lough Derg lifeboat station, following the retirement of Liam Maloney. In her new role, she will be responsible for operational activities and authorising the launch of the two lifeboats.

“While the visible part of a station’s operations are the volunteers going out on rescues, what is less apparent is that behind the scenes there’s a large organisation working to keep lifeboats in top condition and volunteers safe through the best equipment and training,” she said.

