Angling Notes: Sponsorship schemes to open on June 11th

This year’s sponsorship programme opens for applications on Friday (June 11th) for organisers of angling events and initiatives nationwide. During 2019, the programme awarded funding to 87 events across the country in an investment of €30,000.

More than 800 anglers travelled from outside Ireland to participate in competitions, such as the Lough Ree International Pike Classic and International Coarse Fishing Festivals, Arvagh International Coarse Fishing Festival and the Irish Winter Shore Angling Festival.

A total of 37 coaching and juvenile events, along with five public awareness seminars attracted over 600 participants that included a juvenile competition held by Killaloe Ballina and District Anglers; Easter and summer camps for children organised by Tafi and a Youth Initiative Day – Ulster.

Suzanne Campion at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “We are delighted to make financial support available in 2021 to [help] key priority projects and events that will [assist] novice and junior anglers and grow sustainable angling tourism here in Ireland.”

Applications for funding are now invited from angling clubs, associations or local groups organising an angling initiative. The process opens at 9am this Friday, 11th June, and will remain open until June 25th. Applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance is available throughout the year.

To apply, visit ifi.smartsimple.ie/s_login.jsp.Applicants will need to register to apply or if already registered, just fill in application form. Awards will be subject to budget availability and adherence to programme requirements.

*As part of a European project, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) and other project partners, are assessing the recreational fishing interest in migratory species to include salmon, shad, sturgeon, shad, thin-lipped mullet, smelt, flounder and others, which are in decline in many European countries.

Predictions suggest that some will see changes in distribution under climate change scenarios. This may affect their availability to recreational fishing, economic benefit to local business and the social welfare of anglers.

To participate in the study (which takes about 10 minutes), visit surveymonkey.com/r/DiadES_IRL.Your participation is appreciated as the study relies on your knowledge and experience as a citizen scientist, angler/fisher.

In Ireland, the case study area is the Suir, Nore, Barrow rivers and Waterford Harbour catchment, but IFI is also seeking information on the aforementioned species.

Dr William Roche at IFI, said: “We are urging anglers to participate in this online survey as it will help us get a more comprehensive view of those less common species in Irish waters.”

*Dublin Angling Initiative (DAI) is calling on youth clubs, community groups and schools in the greater Dublin area to take part in this year’s fishing programme which will run throughout the summer, autumn and winter months.

More than 400 young people took part in the initiative in 2019 which caters for the novice to advanced angler with exposure given to the different type of fishing. Family days, outings and expert advice on how to get started is always at hand.

In addition, DAI offers presentations and tours with an insight into fish, their habitat, conservation measures and education regarding local fishing areas.

Brian Beckett at IFI, said: “We are opening our call for youth clubs to book in for this year to get an opportunity to take part in this unique initiative.”

This year’s initiative will include coarse, sea and game angling along with educational trips, where Covid-19 public health guidelines allow. Interested groups should contact: outreach@fisheriesireland.ie.

Good fishing on Lough Ennell

Enjoyed a great day’s fishing last weekend on Lough Ennell. Along with boat partner, Oliver McCormack, we caught four excellent trout – one of 4lb; two of 2.5lb and one of 2lb, plus about six up to 1lb.

In ideal overcast conditions and a stiff breeze the Welshman’s Button and Mike Kelly’s stimulator worked wonders.

If you have an angling story to share, please send to angling@irishtimes.com.

Death of Thomas (Tommy) Keogh

The late Thomas (Tommy) Keogh, who was ‘a legend in the world of shore angling’. Photograph: Chris Denvir

It is with great sadness I report the recent passing of Thomas (Tommy) Keogh. A lifelong member and chairman of South Shore Sea Angling Club, he was a legend in the world of shore angling, an absolute gentleman and a great angler.

My sincere condolences to Thomas jnr and the extended family on the passing of this great man. He will be sorely missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.