Angling: Lough Sheelin centre stage with two highly successful fly fishing competitions

Lough Sheelin took centre stage last weekend with two highly successful fly fishing competitions that put the lake back in contention as one of the finest wild brown trout fisheries in Europe.

On Saturday, the Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association (LSTPA) held its annual stream rehabilitation competition which attracted a record-breaking attendance of 242 anglers. Now in its 13th year, the event is probably the largest one-day spectacle on the Irish calendar.

The intermittent sunny spells did little to put the fish down and at close of play the quality of fish from this amazing lake was there for all to see. With a size limit of 16in and just one fish allowed per angler, 46 of the finest trout were presented for weigh-in.

Better still, four trout exceeded 5lb, followed closely by a large number of 3.5lb to 4lb catches and the balance crossing the line at 16in (circa 2.5lb).

Killeshandra angler David Carney took the honours on the day with a magnificent trout of 5.798lb caught on a Green Wet Mayfly in the Stony and Clover area of the lake. For his efforts David received a 19ft Sheelin boat; tackle to the value of €350 and the Paddy Sheridan Memorial Cup.

His boating partner, Paul Lunney from Derrylin, also did remarkably well with a terrific trout of 5.614lb for third place, earning him a fly rod, electric engine, boat seat, life vest and fly line.

Proceeds from the competition will primarily go towards funding stream rehabilitation and habitat improvement. “LSTPA believe that river and stream development, in conjunction with good water quality, are the principal means of maintaining Lough Sheelin as a wild trout habitat,” chairman, Kenneth O’Keeffe said.

Results: 1, D Carney, 5.798lb; 2, A Gonnelly, 5.648lb; 3, P Lunney, 5.614; 4, P Gleeson, 5.158lb.

On Sunday, Sheelin was again the venue for the Cavan/Monaghan Garda Coiste Siamsa Championship and Open Competition. In stark contrast to the previous day this was a cold one with a fresh and blustery southwesterly wind definitely not conducive to comfortable fly fishing.

However, despite the challenging conditions this annual event attracted 90 competitors and again Sheelin did not disappoint with 23 quality trout making the scales.

At the prizegiving and most enjoyable meal in The Royal Bar, Ballyjamesduff, competition organiser Dessie McEntee paid tribute to Sean Reynolds and his brother-in-law for rescuing four people stranded on the lake on Saturday night at 10.30pm. Without their knowledge of the lake the outcome could have been very different, he said.

Results: Garda section: 1, P Foley (Monaghan), 3lb 7oz; 2, P Donoghue (Galway), 2lb 14oz; 3, V Connell (Dundalk), 2lb 12oz. Visitor’s section: 1, J Hughes, 5lb 3oz; 2, C Rushe, 3lb 15oz; 3, L. McLoughlin, 3lb 14oz.

Waterford Trout Anglers’ Association will hold its annual bank holiday competition on Carrigavantry lake on Monday (October 29th). The lake is fishing well at present, especially with “dries” and nymphs, while blobs are also taking good numbers.

The competition is open to the first 30 anglers, entry is €60 and includes dinner in O’Donnacha’s Pub in Kilmeaden. Fishing is from 10am to 4pm. There is a huge array of prizes on offer, including a first prize of tackle to the value of €800. Entry forms can be downloaded from Facebook page ‘Waterford Fly Fishing’ or call Michael at 086-107 3086.

Carrigavantry is open throughout the year and day permits can be purchased in Centra Store, Kilmeaden. Special rates apply for groups and clubs.

Tommy Lawton of Fermoy AC reports on the hardest autumn coarse angling festival ever on the Blackwater. Still suffering from drought, the river was two foot lower than summer levels and running gin clear which left fishing conditions very difficult for the 22 competitors.

However, the experience of the festival remains, with anglers from the UK and Ireland enjoying the traditional skills of river fishing.

Congratulations to 83-year-old Peter Gilbert of Swindon on winning the festival with 21lb 10oz followed by Steve Skelton of Bristol with 17lb 3oz. Third place was shared with Tony Tibble of Reading and Ian Dawson from the Leeds area with 16lb 11oz.

Fermoy AC would like to congratulate the winners and those who took part, along with sponsors, supporters and fishery owners. Visit http://bit.ly/FermoyFest19 for details of the 2019 festivals on the Blackwater.

*angling@irishtimes.com.