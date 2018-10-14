Seahawks prove too strong for Oakland Raiders at Wembley

Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and the Seattle defence forced Oakland quarterback Derek Carr into two fumbles on Sunday, as the Seahawks ran away from the Raiders for a 27-3 NFL victory in London.

With 84,922 in attendance, the largest crowd in the history of NFL football at Wembley Stadium, Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for a five-yard score in the first quarter, David Moore from 19 yards out in the second and Tyler Lockett for 10 yards in the fourth, sending Seattle (3-3) to the third win in its last four games.

Under constant pressure from a Seahawks defence that recorded six sacks, Carr threw for just 142 yards, and Marshawn Lynch was limited to 45 yards on the ground against his old team, as Oakland (1-5) lost its fifth straight.

The Seahawks outgained the Raiders 369-185. Seattle built a 17-0 half-time lead on the strength of its defence, which forced a Carr fumble on a Frank Clark sack on Oakland’s second offensive possession. After Jarran Reed’s recovery set up the Seattle offense at the Oakland 24, it took the Seahawks just three plays to add to their 7-0 lead, with Wilson, after bobbling the snap, finding Moore for the 19-yard score at the 14:17 mark of the second quarter.

Sebastian Janikowski had 44- and 26-yard field goals for Seattle, the first coming on the final play of the first half to give Seattle a 17-0 lead. The Raiders lost star wideout Amari Cooper to a concussion in the first half. He was hurt on the first pass delivered in his direction, on a hit from safety Bradley McDougald.

Down 27-0 after Janikowski’s second field goal and Lockett’s TD catch, the Raiders finally got on the board when Matt McCrane, who had missed from 48 yards in the second quarter, drilled a 43-yarder with 8:30 remaining in the game. Wilson finished 17 for 23 for 222 yards with one interception for the Seahawks, who were playing their first game outside the United States since beating Buffalo 50-17 in Toronto in 2012.

Doug Baldwin was the game’s top receiver with six catches for 91 yards. Clark was credited with 2½ of Seattle’s six sacks on Carr. Carr went 23 for 31 with no interceptions for the Raiders, who also were beaten badly in their previous trip to London, falling to Miami 38-14 in 2014. Daryl Worley recorded the Raiders’ interception, hauling in a deflected pass in the Oakland end zone in the third quarter.