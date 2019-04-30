Andy Ruiz set to take Anthony Joshua fight on June 1st

American heavyweight Andy Ruiz is set to be announced as Anthony Joshua’s opponent on June 1st, according to reports.

Champion Joshua is looking for a new opponent for his United States debut in New York following Jarrell Miller’s failed drugs tests.

Ruiz, 29, has 32 wins from his 33 professional fights, having been beaten by Joseph Parker, by majority decision, in 2016. Joshua defeated New Zealander Parker last year, taking his WBO crown.

Ruiz only fought last on April 20th, beating German Alexander Dimitrenko, who retired after the fifth round.

Matchroom chairman Barry Hearn told Sky Sports on Monday that an announcement on Joshua’s next opponent would likely be made on Tuesday.