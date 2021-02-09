Andrew Coscoran runs fifth fastest Irish 1,500m indoors in Liévin

Nadia Power finishes second in 800 metre race with Joanna Jozwik taking top spot

Dublin runner Andrew Coscoran placed fifth in the 1,500 metres race at World Athletics Indoor Tour gold meeting series. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dublin runner Andrew Coscoran placed fifth in the 1,500 metres race at World Athletics Indoor Tour gold meeting series. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

World-class racing usually brings out the best in athletes and so it proved for Andrew Coscoran, the Dublin runner moving himself further up the Irish all-time indoor 1,500 metres list with a new personal best clocking in Liévin on Tuesday night.

Competing at the World Athletics Indoor Tour gold meeting series at Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in the northern French city, Coscoran clocked 3:37.20 to finish fifth in a properly elite race, victory going to Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway who ran a new European indoor record of 3:31.80, the fifth fastest in history and a new meeting record to boot.

Qualifying standard

For Coscoran, the 24-year-old running with the Dublin Track Club, his time improved his previous best of 3:37.98, and with that moving himself up two places on the Irish all-time list, now ranked fifth fastest in an event with a long history, Marcus O’Sullivan still holding the number one spot with his 3:35.4 set in 1988. Coscoran’s time is also well inside the qualifying standard for next month’s European Indoor Championships in Poland.

Also competing in Liévin was Nadia Power, a week after she opened her indoor season in record-breaking style by lowering the Irish senior 800 metres mark to 2:02:44; she wasn’t far off that mark when finishing second in her race, clocking 2:03.84, victory on the night going to Poland’s Joanna Jozwik in 2:02.97.

Among the other highlights on the night was the second-fastest men’s 3,000m indoor time in history, Getnet Wale from Ethiopia winning in 7:24.98, just shy of the 7:24.90 world record of Kenya’s Daniel Komen, the top four all running under 7:30.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.