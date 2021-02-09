Andrew Coscoran runs fifth fastest Irish 1,500m indoors in Liévin
Nadia Power finishes second in 800 metre race with Joanna Jozwik taking top spot
Dublin runner Andrew Coscoran placed fifth in the 1,500 metres race at World Athletics Indoor Tour gold meeting series. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
World-class racing usually brings out the best in athletes and so it proved for Andrew Coscoran, the Dublin runner moving himself further up the Irish all-time indoor 1,500 metres list with a new personal best clocking in Liévin on Tuesday night.
Competing at the World Athletics Indoor Tour gold meeting series at Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in the northern French city, Coscoran clocked 3:37.20 to finish fifth in a properly elite race, victory going to Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway who ran a new European indoor record of 3:31.80, the fifth fastest in history and a new meeting record to boot.
Qualifying standard
For Coscoran, the 24-year-old running with the Dublin Track Club, his time improved his previous best of 3:37.98, and with that moving himself up two places on the Irish all-time list, now ranked fifth fastest in an event with a long history, Marcus O’Sullivan still holding the number one spot with his 3:35.4 set in 1988. Coscoran’s time is also well inside the qualifying standard for next month’s European Indoor Championships in Poland.
Also competing in Liévin was Nadia Power, a week after she opened her indoor season in record-breaking style by lowering the Irish senior 800 metres mark to 2:02:44; she wasn’t far off that mark when finishing second in her race, clocking 2:03.84, victory on the night going to Poland’s Joanna Jozwik in 2:02.97.
Among the other highlights on the night was the second-fastest men’s 3,000m indoor time in history, Getnet Wale from Ethiopia winning in 7:24.98, just shy of the 7:24.90 world record of Kenya’s Daniel Komen, the top four all running under 7:30.