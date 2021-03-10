Irish golf courses face toughest Covid restrictions; Gordon D’Arcy on why Ireland must step up

Another day dawns and golf courses around the country remain shut with golfers banned from taking to the fairways. Today will be the 163rd day since March 25th of last year that golf courses in the Republic of Ireland have been closed in what is the most severe Covid-19 restrictions faced by golf courses in any country in the world. While most courses around Europe and beyond are currently open for play as a safe, socially distanced form of exercise, Irish golf courses are enduring their third period of closures over the last year and, indeed, the longest period yet, reports Ruaidhrí Croke. In the United States courses barely closed at all over the last year with Florida being one of the most lax states in terms of restrictions and that is where Rory McIlroy will defend his Players Championship title at TPC Sawgrass this week. The former world number one has now fallen outside the world’s top-10 for the first time in three years but yesterday he confirmed he has no plans to change coach or caddie and that it is a slight change in philosophy which he feels he needs instead.

On to rugby and Gordon D’Arcy writes in his column this morning that Ireland need to set out a clear plan when they take to the pitch at Murrayfield on Sunday and this must be the moment that clarity descends on Andy Farrell’s project. “Sometimes in rugby you play the game not the opposition. A case in point will be Murrayfield this Sunday. Now we just need to figure out what Ireland’s game is,” he writes. Doing so will by no means be an easy task with Paul O’Connell yesterday saying that this is the best Scottish team he has ever gone up against. The Ireland forwards coach is enjoying the challenge of coaching a new breed of player and reiterated yesterday that Johnny Sexton’s hunger remains just as intense as ever as questions about when the outhalf will retire continue to be pondered. In the Champions Cup the draw made yesterday for the last-16 pitted Leinster and Munster against tough French assignments with Munster drawing the shortest straw, writes Gerry Thornley.