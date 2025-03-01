Mullan goal sends Ireland through to Nations Cup final

Ireland’s women’s hockey team are one win away from promotion to next season’s Pro League after beating the United States at the Nations Cup in Santiago on Saturday evening to reach the final of the tournament.

Ireland will meet either hosts Chile or New Zealand in Sunday’s decider.

Having beaten Scotland, New Zealand and South Korea in their pool, without conceding a goal, Gareth Grundie’s side had to come from behind this time around, Madeleine Zimmer giving the US the lead in the fourth minute when she drove in to the circle and fired low to Ayeisha McFerran’s right.

But Ireland dominated the game thereafter, forcing a string of penalty corners, and finally levelled through Roisin Upton’s penalty stroke in the second quarter after a US foot stopped a corner strike on the line.

Either side of the equaliser, Mikayla Power and Emily Kealy had goals ruled out by the video umpire, but a fine solo effort from Katie Mullan, beating two US defenders before forcing the ball home, proved to be the game’s winner.

The Pro League features the top nine nations in the world, currently; Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, England, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and Spain.

IRELAND: A McFerran, A McAuley, R Upton, S Hawkshaw (capt), K Mullan, S Torrans, E Neill, N Carroll, E Curran, C Hamill, E Kealy.

Subs: E Murphy, M Carey, N Carey, H McLoughlin, C Perdue, C Beggs, M Power.