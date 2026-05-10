Sport

Railway and Lisnagarvey add Champions Trophy titles to season’s haul

Railway Union claim women’s title over Loreto as Lisnagarvey beat Banbridge in men’s decider

Lisnagarvey ended Banbridge's quest for a fourth successive men's Champions Trophy title. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Lisnagarvey ended Banbridge's quest for a fourth successive men's Champions Trophy title. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Mary Hannigan
Sun May 10 2026 - 20:461 MIN READ

A week after they completed Irish Senior Cup three-in-a-rows, Railway Union and Lisnagarvey added the EY Champions Trophy to their seasons’ trophy haul with victories over Loreto and Banbridge, respectively, in Sunday’s finals.

For the third year running, Railway’s women got the better of Loreto in the final, captain Sarah Patton getting their winner in the final quarter when she fired home from a penalty corner. Hollai Quinn had given Railway the lead in the game, before Hannah Matthew levelled just before half-time.

And for the fourth year running, the men’s final featured Lisnagarvey and Banbridge, but this around Lisnagarvey prevailed in a shoot-out, ending Banbridge’s quest for a four-in-a-row.

The game ended 2-2, all the goals coming in the final quarter. Lisnagarvey took the lead through Peter McKibbin’s penalty corner, Owen McElhinney levelling soon after before Jonny Lynch restored Lisnagarvey’s advantage.

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But Peter Brown converted a late penalty stroke to send the final to a shoot-out, in which James Milliken making three saves to secure a Hockey League, Irish Senior Cup and Champions Trophy treble for Lisnagarvey.

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Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan is a sports writer with The Irish Times