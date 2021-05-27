Tiger Woods says crash injuries the most painful of his career

The 15-time Major winner had surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg

Updated: 27 minutes ago

A tow truck recovers the vehicle in which Tiger Woods crashed in Febraury. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A tow truck recovers the vehicle in which Tiger Woods crashed in Febraury. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

 

Tiger Woods intends to take things “one step at a time” as he continues a painful recovery following his car accident in February.

The 45-year-old had surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles.

Woods, who was found to be travelling at almost twice the legal speed limit when he crashed, returned to his home in Florida, where he has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

The 15-time major champion has revealed in an interview with Golf Digest, published on Thursday, how testing his recuperation regime was, but did not give any comment on his hopes of playing golf again.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest.

“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods has previously undergone five back operations, including spinal-fusion surgery in April 2017.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” he added.

“I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods revealed the “incredible” amount of goodwill messages he had received from around the world.

The American said: “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.