Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson match set for November – reports

$10 million winner-takes-all showdown set to take place in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could be set for a $10m showdown. Photo: Getty Images

The proposed $10 million (€8.6 million) winner-takes-all-match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is set to take place in November, according to a report by ESPN.

The possibility of a contest between the former Ryder Cup team-mates has been mooted since the Players Championship in May, when they played the first two rounds at Sawgrass in the same group.

Mickelson told his pre-tournament press conference that the excitement around the pairing “got him thinking” about bypassing the “ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match”.

Told about the idea later, Woods said: “I’m definitely not against that. We’ll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable.”

An original date of July 3 failed to transpire and ESPN now report the match will take place on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas, either on Friday, November 23 or Saturday, November 24.

Masters champion Patrick Reed said during last month’s Scottish Open that it would be “just kind of an exhibition” unless Mickelson and Woods were playing for their own money, but Mickelson indicated that would not be the case.

“I would hope for a sponsor,” he said with a smile.

