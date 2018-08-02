Rory McIlroy cards a flawless 65 in opening round at Firestone

Rory McIlroy produced a superb opening five under par round of 65 to get his challenge for the World Golf Championship (WGC) Bridgestone Invitational over the Firestone course, a tournament he won in 2014, off to an excellent start.

His card contained five birdies and no dropped shots to leave him a couple behind the early leader Kyle Stanley (63) and one adrift of another American Patrick Cantlay (64). But the majority of those fans who came to see the early starters, thronged the fairways around one particular two-ball, hoping to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods, who has won this tournament a staggering eight times in 14 appearances.

He didn’t disappoint with the exception of his last hole, the ninth, where a pulled tee shot led to his only concession to par and took a tiny bit of the gloss from the five birdies in a four under, 66. There was one moment of vintage Woods, his escape from trees and lush rough at the 18th and then a wonderfully judged, curling 30-foot putt that disappeared for a birdie.

Stanley, who has two top-five finishes in WGC tournaments this year, grabbed the early lead with a stunning round that included eight birdies and just a single dropped shot. The American took just 29 shots to the turn, having started at the 10th, stockpiling six birdies and no dropped shots and while his return journey was more prosaic, it was a stunning performance on a 7,400 yard course with a par of 70.

Tiger Woods reacts after making a huge birdie on the 18th green. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

He said: “I hit every fairway today and made some good putts. Giving yourself second shots from fairways is key. I typically play well here up in Ohio. It’s a great was to get started.”

McIlroy too was reasonably enthused by his performance once he’d recalibrated some errant driving that occasionally pockmarked his opening nine holes. He explained: “Yeah it was good. We couldn’t have got it easier this morning, no wind and very soft. It was a day you needed to take advantage of the conditions and I felt I did that pretty well.”

He’s been working hard on his wedge play to try and a feel for a slight draw when required. “It’s getting there; it’s okay. I’m still working through things. It feels very comfortable on the range but obviously out on the golf course it will take a little bit of time. I hit enough good shots and held a few putts.

“There are a few tee shots out there that if you can carry it over 300-yards it’s a big advantage on the rest of the field. I have done well here. I just feel that this week is an ideal time to work on a few things. You get four rounds at it and you have a free run at trying things out. I felt like I brought some of the stuff from the range to the golf course and just have to continue to work on it as the week goes on.”

Hideki Matsuyama, the defending champion and playing alongside McIlroy, holed from the fairway at the 16th for eagle to kick-start a round that saw him eventually sign for a 67.

Starting on the 10th McIlroy pulled his first couple of tee shots into the left rough but having two-putted for par on his opening hole, he dropped a 13-foot birdie putt on the 11th to move to one under. He’d yet to hit a fairway and that sequence continued on the 14th catching the right rough with his drive but from 142 yards he found the putting surface and two-putted for par.

Kyle Stanley plays his shot on the 18th hole. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

His tee shot on the 227-yard, par three 15th finished in the rough through the back left of the green; not for the first time he managed to get up and down.

The par five 16th is a monster at 667 yards and McIlroy played it in largely exemplary fashion up until a missed five footer for birdie that should have taken him to two under. He did pick up a second shot on the 18th, hitting a second fairway in succession and converting from nine feet.

McIlroy striped another drive on the par five, second hole, a precursor to a third birdie of the round after getting up and down from the front fringe. Having dispensed with the slightly errant tee shots of his first nine and playing from fairways the Northern Ireland golfer was at his imperious best, grabbing a second consecutive birdie at the third and then moving to five under with another at the par three, fifth.

It didn’t matter one iota that he completed his tee shot one-handed as the ball came to rest four feet from the hole. McIlroy continued to give himself birdie chances on the way in to no avail but he demonstrated his mettle on the ninth, his 18th hole, when a pushed tee shot caught the rough, his second ran into some lush grass to the right of the green but an exquisite chip to two feet, allowed him to rescue a par and retain an unblemished card.