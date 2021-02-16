Rory McIlroy becomes first international chair of PGA Tour player advisory council

Rory McIlroy has been elected chairman of the PGA Tour’s player advisory council for 2021.

The Northern Irishman will become the first international player to serve on the PGA Tour’s policy board, which dates back to 1969.

McIlroy was voted in by his peers, beating Russell Knox and Kevin Streelman to the honour.

McIlroy had previously explained he stood for the role in believing he can bring his experience to bear to improve the sport.

“The 16-member PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour policy board (board of directors) and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the tour.

“He will join James Hahn (2020-22), Charley Hoffman (2021-23) and Kevin Kisner (2020-22) on the policy board.

