Rory McIlroy becomes first international chair of PGA Tour player advisory council

Northern Irish golfers wins out in vote ahead of Russell Knox and Kevin Streelman

Rory McIlroy has been named as the first international golfer to chair the PGA Tour’s player advisory council. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has been named as the first international golfer to chair the PGA Tour’s player advisory council. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy has been elected chairman of the PGA Tour’s player advisory council for 2021.

The Northern Irishman will become the first international player to serve on the PGA Tour’s policy board, which dates back to 1969.

McIlroy was voted in by his peers, beating Russell Knox and Kevin Streelman to the honour.

McIlroy had previously explained he stood for the role in believing he can bring his experience to bear to improve the sport.

“The PGA Tour announced today that Rory McIlroy has been elected chairman of the player advisory council (PAC) by the tour’s membership for the 2021 calendar year,” read a PGA Tour statement.

“The 16-member PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour policy board (board of directors) and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the tour.

“Rory McIlroy, who prevailed over Russell Knox and Kevin Streelman, will succeed Jordan Spieth as a player director on the PGA Tour policy board next year, serving a three-year term (2022-2024).

“He will join James Hahn (2020-22), Charley Hoffman (2021-23) and Kevin Kisner (2020-22) on the policy board.

“McIlroy will become the first international player to serve on the policy board, which dates back to the tour’s first season in 1969.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.