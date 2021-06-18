Louis Oosthuizen wraps up first round to share US Open lead

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen held on to a share of the lead when the weather-affected US Open resumed at Torrey Pines on Friday.

Oosthuizen faced a birdie putt on his penultimate hole when play was suspended late on Thursday evening, a legacy of a 90-minute fog delay earlier in the day.

The South African raced the birdie attempt seven feet past the hole but calmly holed the return, before also parring the ninth to complete a 67.

That left Oosthuizen alongside Russell Henley on four under par, although he faced a quick turnaround before beginning round two.

Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello were a shot off the lead, with two-time winner Brooks Koepka, pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among those another stroke back.

Rory McIlroy, who had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of majors since 2015, was one under par after making a birdie on the 18th late on Thursday, partly thanks to playing partner Justin Rose.

Rose struggled to a 78 but ensured that his group were able to finish their round by running to the 18th and teeing off before play was suspended, almost hitting Sergio Garcia up ahead in the fairway.

“Better putting in the dark,” McIlroy joked to the remaining spectators after holing from eight feet to complete a 70.

“I was sort of like, I think it’s straight, I’ll hit it straight and we’ll see. But, yeah, it was nice to get in, get an extra hour of sleep tonight and it was a bonus to birdie in as well.”

Collated first round scores in the 121st US Open, Torrey Pines (South), San Diego, California, United States of America (USA unless stated, Par 71):

67 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Russell Henley

68 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rafael Cabrera (Spa)

69 Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spa), Brooks Koepka, Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Hayden Buckley

70 Richard Bland (Eng), Patrick Cantlay, Dylan Wu, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Rodgers, Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Adam Hadwin (Can), Fabian Gomez (Arg), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Taylor Montgomery

71 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Kyle Westmoreland, Kevin Streelman, Greyson Sigg, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Rick Lamb, Andrew Kozan, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Thomas Detry (Bel), Daniel Berger, Marcus Armitage (Eng), Dustin Johnson, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Paul Casey (Eng)

72 Branden Grace (Rsa), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Scottie Scheffler, Charley Hoffman, Cameron Young, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, J. T. Poston, Wade Ormsby (Aus), Wilco Nienaber (Rsa), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Shane Lowry (Irl), Matt Jones (Aus), Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Harris English, Cameron Smith (Aus), Sung Jae Im (Kor)

73 Brendan Steele, Johannes Veerman, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Pierceson Coody, Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, Paul Barjon (Fra), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns

74 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace (Eng), Jimmy Walker, Matt Sharpstene, Ian Poulter (Eng), Marc Leishman (Aus), Martin Laird (Sco), Brad Kennedy (Aus), Michael Johnson, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, David Coupland (Eng), Chris Baker

75 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Zack Sucher, Matthew Southgate (Eng), Spencer Ralston, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Peter Malnati, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor), Luis Gagne (Crc), Corey Conners (Can), Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson, Zachary Zaback, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Victor Perez (Fra)

76 Joe Highsmith, Chez Reavie, Sahith Theegala, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Davis Shore, Matthias Schmid (Ger), Carson Schaake, Andy Pope, Ryan Palmer, Ollie Osborne, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Chan Kim, Max Homa, Christopher Crawford, Roy Cootes, Cameron Champ, Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Lanto Griffin

77 Jordan Spieth, Hayden Springer, J. J. Spaun, Sam Ryder, Kevin Na, Joe Long (Eng), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Wilson Furr, Mario Carmona, Luis Fernando Barco (Per), Cole Hammer, Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole

78 Brendon Todd, Justin Suh, Brian Stuard, Robby Shelton, Dylan Meyer, Bo Hoag, Tyler Strafaci, Justin Rose (Eng)

79 Webb Simpson, Jimmy Hervol

80 John Huh, Thomas Aiken (Rsa), Steve Allan (Aus)

82 Alvaro Ortiz (Mex)