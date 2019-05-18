Leona Maguire secures five-shot victory at Symetra Classic

Irish star in pole position to win LPGA Tour card after second win of the season

Leona Maguire claimed her second title of the season on the Symetra Tour with a five-shot victory in the Symetra Classic in North Carolina. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Brooks Koepka is not the only golfer dominating this weekend after Ireland’s Leona Maguire wrapped up a five-shot victory at the Symetra Classic in North Carolina to put her inpole position to secure a full LPGA card for next season.

The 24-year-old Cavan golfer went into the final round of the 54-hole event in a four-way tie for the lead, only to blow away her rivals with five birdies and no dropped shots in a five-under 67 to finish on 10 under.

Maguire had a quiet start to her round, making par on the first five holes before she put together back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes to get to seven under.

Further birdies on the 11th and 14th opened up some daylight on the field and she finished off in style on the par-five 18th with her fifth birdie of the day.

It is Maguire’s second win of the season on the Symetra Tour and she now goes top of the Volvik Race For The Card rankings with earnings of $73,790, over $20,000 clear of her nearest challenger.

