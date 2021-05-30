Jordan Spieth takes slender lead into final day in Texas

American Jordan Spieth finished a second successive day with a one-stroke lead over compatriot Jason Kokrak at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Remarkably there was no change atop the leaderboard from Friday to Saturday night, as Spieth and playing partner Kokrak shot four-under 66s to move to 15- and 14-under respectively.

Sergio Garcia edged into outright third at 10-under, having shared the spot with two rivals at the halfway stage.

England’s Ian Poulter gave himself an outside chance of victory by shooting the round of the day — a six-under 64 — which left him sharing fourth place with Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz (70) at eight-under, seven shots off the pace.

Justin Rose took a 69 to share 17th place at five-under, while the only remaining Briton, England’s Matt Wallace, shot a 68 to be one-under.

Spieth finally conceded his first bogey of the tournament after 41 holes, having twice found the rough at the par four fifth. But that was his only blemish of the day as four birdies on the front nine and three more at 13, 15 and, crucially, at 18 kept him in the lead.

Kokrak birdied his first two holes to briefly snatch the lead before dropping behind his playing partner again after bogeys at five and six. Birdies at 12, 14, 15 and 17 had him sharing the front-running before Spieth birdied the last.

Poulter surged up 26 spots on the leaderboard through his superb round, featuring four birdies in five holes from the second to the sixth.

After a bogey five on the seventh, the 45-year-old came home with a blemish-free back nine including birdies at 10, 15 and 17.

Collated third round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge (USA unless stated, Par 70):

195 Jordan Spieth 63 66 66

196 Jason Kokrak 65 65 66

200 Sergio Garcia (Spa) 63 69 68

202 Sebastian Munoz (Col) 67 65 70, Ian Poulter (Eng) 68 70 64

203 Erik Compton 65 68 70, Patton Kizzire 67 65 71, Brendon Todd 72 64 67

204 Tony Finau 69 67 68, Talor Gooch 67 69 68, Adam Hadwin (Can) 66 67 71, Brian Harman 69 66 69, Kramer Hickok 66 68 70, Maverick McNealy 70 63 71, Kyle Stanley 69 67 68, Kevin Streelman 69 66 69

205 Corey Conners (Can) 70 67 68, Doug Ghim 68 71 66, Charley Hoffman 71 62 72, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor) 74 65 66, Pat Perez 70 70 65, Justin Rose (Eng) 68 68 69, Harold Varner III 74 64 67

206 John Augenstein 69 68 69, Lucas Glover 74 67 65, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 70 68 68

207 Kevin Kisner 69 67 71, Danny Lee (Nzl) 72 66 69, Collin Morikawa 69 66 72, Chengtsung Pan (Tai) 71 67 69, Robert Streb 67 68 72, Cameron Tringale 67 69 71, Vincent Whaley 69 66 72

208 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 67 71 70, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 70 71 67, Daniel Berger 68 68 72, Wyndham Clark 70 70 68, Zach Johnson 72 68 68, Nate Lashley 70 68 70, Troy Merritt 68 71 69, Ryan Palmer 74 66 68, Doc Redman 68 72 68, Robby Shelton 70 71 67, Nick Taylor (Can) 71 66 71, Gary Woodland 70 69 69

209 Chris Kirk 71 69 69, Adam Long 70 68 71, Kevin Na 73 65 71, Justin Thomas 72 66 71, Matt Wallace (Eng) 71 70 68, Richy Werenski 68 72 69

210 Rafael Cabrera (Spa) 73 66 71, Jason Dufner 72 66 72, Matt Kuchar 74 67 69, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 69 69 72, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 69 72 69, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 70 69 71, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 69 68 73, Hudson Swafford 71 70 69, Will Zalatoris 69 71 70

211 Cameron Davis (Aus) 70 70 71, Brice Garnett 70 67 74, Billy Horschel 71 68 72, Tyler McCumber 69 71 71, Brandt Snedeker 66 70 75, Scott Stallings 72 68 71, Brian Stuard 68 73 70

212 Andrew Landry 71 70 71, Adam Schenk 73 67 72, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 71 70 71

213 Mark Hubbard 74 67 72, D. A. Points 74 67 72

214 J. J. Henry 69 71 74

215 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 73 68 74

216 Camilo Villegas (Col) 69 71 76