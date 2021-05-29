Jordan Spieth takes one shot lead at Charles Schwab Challenge

Jordan Spieth held a one-stroke lead after day two of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Texan, who won at Colonial Country Club in 2016, shot a four-under 66 to follow his superb 63 on day one to be at 11-under for the tournament, a shot ahead of compatriot Jason Kokrak after his second straight 65.

Sergio Garcia, co-leader after round one, shot a 69 to share third place at eight-under with Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and American Patton Kizzire.

Justin Rose was the top-placed Briton but drifted to seven shots off the lead after a second successive 68, featuring three birdies and a bogey, while fellow Englishman Ian Poulter was two shots further astern on two-under.

Spieth played another strong round, birdying three of his first six holes and picking up another shot on the 14th in his second straight bogey-free day.

England’s Lee Westwood improved on a 75 with a 69 but still missed the cut, as did compatriot Tom Lewis and Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell.

Second round scores from Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club (USA unless stated, Par 70)

129 Jordan Spieth 63 66

130 Jason Kokrak 65 65

132 Sergio Garcia (Spa) 63 69, Patton Kizzire 67 65, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 67 65

133 Erik Compton 65 68, Adam Hadwin (Can) 66 67, Charley Hoffman 71 62, Maverick McNealy 70 63

134 Kramer Hickok 66 68

135 Brian Harman 69 66, Collin Morikawa 69 66, Robert Streb 67 68, Kevin Streelman 69 66, Vincent Whaley 69 66

136 Daniel Berger 68 68, Tony Finau 69 67, Talor Gooch 67 69, Kevin Kisner 69 67, Justin Rose (Eng) 68 68, Brandt Snedeker 66 70, Kyle Stanley 69 67, Brendon Todd 72 64, Cameron Tringale 67 69

137 John Augenstein 69 68, Corey Conners (Can) 70 67, Brice Garnett 70 67, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 69 68, Nick Taylor (Can) 71 66

138 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 67 71, Jason Dufner 72 66, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 70 68, Nate Lashley 70 68, Danny Lee (Nzl) 72 66, Adam Long 70 68, Kevin Na 73 65, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 69 69, Chengtsung Pan (Tai) 71 67, Ian Poulter (Eng) 68 70, Justin Thomas 72 66, Harold Varner III 74 64

139 Rafael Cabrera (Spa) 73 66, Doug Ghim 68 71, Billy Horschel 71 68, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor) 74 65, Troy Merritt 68 71, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 70 69, Gary Woodland 70 69

140 Wyndham Clark 70 70, Cameron Davis (Aus) 70 70, J. J. Henry 69 71, Zach Johnson 72 68, Chris Kirk 71 69, Tyler McCumber 69 71, Ryan Palmer 74 66, Pat Perez 70 70, Doc Redman 68 72, Adam Schenk 73 67, Scott Stallings 72 68, Camilo Villegas (Col) 69 71, Richy Werenski 68 72, Will Zalatoris 69 71

141 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 70 71, Lucas Glover 74 67, Mark Hubbard 74 67, Matt Kuchar 74 67, Andrew Landry 71 70, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 69 72, D. A. Points 74 67, Robby Shelton 70 71, Brian Stuard 68 73, Hudson Swafford 71 70, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 73 68, Matt Wallace (Eng) 71 70, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 71 70

The following players missed the cut:

142 Scott Brown 71 71, Austin Cook 75 67, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 72 70, Sung Jae Im (Kor) 71 71, Matt Jones (Aus) 71 71, Russell Knox (Sco) 73 69, Luke List 74 68, Phil Mickelson 73 69, Andrew Putnam 69 73, Patrick Reed 68 74, Sepp Straka (Aut) 68 74

143 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 72 71, James Hahn 72 71, Harry Higgs 70 73, Tom Hoge 75 68, Cameron Percy (Aus) 72 71, Patrick Rodgers 72 71, Scottie Scheffler 70 73, Michael Thompson 72 71, Peter Uihlein 70 73

144 Brian Gay 73 71, Peter Malnati 74 70, Keith Mitchell 73 71, Sahith Theegala 73 71, Lee Westwood (Eng) 75 69

145 Cameron Champ 75 70, Joel Dahmen 74 71, Denny McCarthy 73 72, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 72 73, Jimmy Walker 72 73

146 Joseph Bramlett 69 77, Brandon Hagy 77 69, Sam Ryder 72 74, Chase Seiffert 72 74

147 Tom Lewis (Eng) 75 72

148 Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 74 74, J. T. Poston 74 74

149 Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 77 72, Matthew NeSmith 73 76, Michael Visacki 77 72

150 Michael Gligic (Can) 77 73

152 Will Gordon 75 77

154 Keith Clearwater 80 74