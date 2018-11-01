Faultless Paul Dunne takes the first round lead in Turkey

Seven birdies in an impressive opening 64 sees Greystones golfer set the early pace

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Philip Reid in Antalya

Paul Dunne made a fine start to the Turkish Airlines Open, shooting a first round 64. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Paul Dunne made a fine start to the Turkish Airlines Open, shooting a first round 64. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

 

A curling right-to-left breaking 30-footer for birdie on his finishing hole provided further evidence that Paul Dunne’s touch was back, as the Greystones man – who’d missed four of his last six cuts on tour – shot a “stress-free” round of 64, seven-under-par, to claim the first round lead in the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya resort in Antalya.

On a day of beautiful weather with barely a breath of wind, Dunne’s bogey-free round gave him a one stroke lead over a trio which featured a rejuvenated Pádraig Harrington, who has seemed like a different player since returning to play on the European circuit after failing to make the FedEx Cup playoffs stateside, defending champion Justin Rose and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Dunne – returning to tournament play after a two-week break which included spending seven days in Alabama with his swing coach Eric Eshleman working on his iron play – played with confidence and, on the odd occasion he was out of position, like on the Par 3 eighth hole where he missed the green and was left with a difficult chip, his short game came to the rescue as he moved to the top of the leaderboard in the quest for the €1 million winner’s cheque.

“My iron play was pretty good. I think the biggest thing I did out there was on the three or four difficult tee shots, I hit really good tee shots, and apart from that, the ones I leaked a little bit were on holes you could get away with it and you could make birdie still from the rough. That’s what I was pleased with, the holes I needed to hit a good shot on, I stepped up and hit a really straight one,” said Dunne.

“This is a course I saw for the first time last year and I like it. It sets up nicely for me. I was hoping to give it a hundred percent and hopefully I can build on this,” he added.

Dunne enjoyed a strong stretch earlier in the season which included a runner-up finish to Jon Rahm at the Spanish Open and a win with Gavin Moynihan in the GolfSixes, an unofficial event on the European Tour, but struggled of late.

“I just haven’t been hitting the ball very well. I lost my iron play a little bit, stopped giving myself chances, medium to short irons. Just scrambled for par for three months really,” he said of that spell, which he has now ironed out.

Harrington got off to a flying start with four birdies in his opening five holes, and had further chances coming in including a five-footer on the 18th which he failed to convert. Shane Lowry opened with a three under par 68, in tied-20th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.