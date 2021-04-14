Austrian Open lowdown: Luiten looks a likely lad on course he loves

Four Irish golfers in the field for €1m European Tour event

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands plays to the camera during practice for the Austrian Golf Open at Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, Austria. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Purse: €1 million (€450,000 to the winner)

Where: Atzenbrugg, near Vienna.

The course: Diamond Country Club – 7,458 yards, par 72 Originally designed by English golf course architect Jeremy Pern before being upgraded under the watch of Miguel Angel Jimenez. The course features copious water features with the nines flipped for tournament play, ensuring that the finishing holes is a par-3.

The field: Marc Warren is unable to defend his title due to a back injury. Thomas Detry, the world number 82, returns to Europe after his most recent outing on the PGA Tour in the Dominican Republic last month while Martin Kaymer, without a win since his 2014 US Open success, and with two missed cuts in four outings so far this season, continues his search to regain his old form.

Quote-Unquote: “For some reason I like this course, it just suits my eye. You’ve got to hit the ball well, you’ve got to hit the greens . . . I know I can play well on this golf course and I know I can win on this golf course” – Joost Luiten, who has a win and four career top 10s at the venue.

Irish in the field: Cormac Sharvin, Jonny Caldwell, Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan make up the quartet of Irish players competing.

Betting: Detry, still searching for his maiden European Tour win, heads the market at 10-1 on the back of some good form so far this season but Luiten’s course pedigree makes him worth a look at 20-1 while each-way value can be found with former Ryder Cupper Ross Fisher, who is available at 66–1.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports from 12.30pm.

