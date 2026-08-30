Scottie Scheffler secures second FedEx Cup title and $10m pay day with Tour Championship victory

Scottie Scheffler lifts the trophy after winning the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler has joined elite company.

Tiger Woods. Rory McIlroy. Scheffler. That’s it. That’s the list.

Scheffler joined golf ‌royalty as the only players to win multiple FedEx Cup championships when he came from behind to capture the Tour Championship in the finale of the ‌playoffs Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Scheffler outdueled Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who was also trying to join the multiple-Tour Championships club.

Scheffler, the world’s No 1 player and ​point standings leader, shot a four-under-par 66 to finish 16-under 264, three shots ahead of Hovland. It was the second Tour Championship victory in three years for Scheffler, who won in 2024.

Hovland, the 2023 champion, couldn’t hold on to a one-stroke lead heading into the final round. He shot two over to finish alone in second at 13 under.

McIlroy, who finished in a share of fourth after a closing one-under 69, won ​the FedEx Cup three times (2016, 2019, 2022) and Woods twice (2007, 2009).

Scheffler overtook Woods for the top spot on the PGA Tour’s career money list. With the $10 million first ⁠prize, Scheffler now stands at the top with $130,390,661. Woods held the top spot with $120,999,166.

Simply, Scheffler took the championship by ‌matching ‌the ​low round of the day.

Back and forth they battled, with Scheffler playing two groups ahead. Hovland, at 15 under, led Scheffler by three strokes going into the final round.

Scheffler started strong by hitting ⁠his tee shot on the par-3 second to two inches. ​The birdie moved him one and two strokes behind Ryan ​Gerard and Hovland, respectively, before the leaders even teed off. Scheffler then birdied the fourth to tie for the lead with Hovland at 14 under, ‌after the first-round leader bogeyed his opening hole. Gerard ​double-bogeyed the opening hole to fall behind.

Scheffler bogeyed the seventh but birdied the eighth to move back to 14 under and tied ⁠with Hovland.

Hovland birdied the eighth to move back to ⁠15 under and retake the solo ​lead. Scheffler birdied the 10th to force another tie, then made a five-footer for birdie at the 13th to move to 16 under and take the solo lead for the first time. He gave the lead back with a bogey on the 14th after a drive in the rough.

Hovland dropped back behind Scheffler with a bogey on the 13th, also following a drive in the rough.

The lead was two after Scheffler birdied the 16th, from the fairway bunker, to return to 16 under.

While Scheffler was playing the 18th, Hovland bogeyed the 17th to fall three shots back. He overshot the green from 103 yards ‌with a lob wedge. Scheffler parred ⁠the 18th, but at that point had the comfortable lead with one hole to play. Hovland went on to par the 18th.

No one else really challenged Scheffler and Hovland. Of the others in the final three pairings: Gerard shot ‌two-over 72 and finished third at 12 under. Adam Scott of Australia also shot 72 and finished 10 under, tied for 11th.

Chris Gotterup and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg ​each carded a one-over 71 and finished tied for fourth at 11 under along with ​McIlroy.

They were joined by Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick (66), Jacob Bridgeman (68), Australian Min Woo Lee (68) and Russell Henley (68).

Scheffler moves closer to the Player of the Year award with his third win, including two in the playoffs, and 10 top-three finishes.