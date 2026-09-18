Rory McIlroy bounces back with 67 at Wentworth and targets closing gap on Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy plays a shot from a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy played himself back into contention at the BMW PGA Championship with a five-under par second round to sit four shots off the lead as American Ryan Gerard set the pace at Wentworth.

The Northern Irishman had made three bogeys over his final six holes during the first round, but soon got himself moving back in the right direction after three birdies through the opening five on Friday afternoon.

McIlroy – who is trying to reel in Patrick Reed to win a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title – then dropped a shot on the par-four eighth to head into the turn on 33. That was soon recovered after he rolled in another birdie from 16 feet on 11.

A birdie on the par-three 14th was followed by a bogey at 16, having sent his second shot into the rough.

The 17th then presented an eagle chance, which rolled just wide, before he tapped in and then made another birdie on the last to sign for a 67.

Reed – bidding to become only the second American after Collin Morikawa to win the Race to Dubai – retired with injury at nine over in his second round – to open the door for McIlroy over the weekend.

“Unfortunately he’s pulled out this week, which gives me an opportunity to try to claw back some ground that I lost last week in Ireland,” said the world number two.

“This weekend is a big weekend for me to pick up a few points and make the race even tighter going into these last few weeks.”

Shane Lowry made the weekend thanks to a birdie-birdie finish as the Irish Open winner signed for a three-under 69 to move to four under.

Tom McKibbin carded a level-par 72 to finish outside the cut on one over, while Pádraig Harrington also misses the weekend action after a 77 dropped him back to seven over.

Gerard – who had started the day at five under – rolled in a fine eagle from 20 feet on the 17th to take the solo lead, before finishing with a birdie in a flawless 65.

Ryan Gerard will take a two-shot lead into the weekend. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Adam Scott finished at 10 under after his 67, which could have been lower but for three bogeys.

“I have had a couple of easy weeks,” the Australian said. “I felt a little under done, probably, golf-wise coming in here, but at least fresh mentally. I think that has been good for me the last couple days.”

Italy’s Filippo Celli – who returned to the tour this year after losing his card in 2024 and is making his Wentworth debut – scored seven birdies and dropped just one shot in a second round of 66.

US PGA champion Aaron Rai – playing alongside Masters winner McIlroy and Open champion Ryan Fox in the marquee group – also had a birdie-birdie finish for his 69, which leaves the Englishman at nine under alongside Spain’s Manuel Elvira.

JJ Spaun, who started on the 10th, made an eagle on the 18th in his 66 and sits at eight under, alongside McIlroy, Fox, Nacho Elvira and England’s Ross Fisher, who also shot a five-under second round.

Former US Open champion Spaun revealed he could yet decide to play more DP World Tour given the upcoming structure changes of the PGA Tour.

“This was kind of like a stepping stone, just to see how it was and if I like it,” he said. “I definitely feel like I am going to plan a little bit more of a global schedule or a European schedule moving forward in the fall time.”

Matt Wallace is on his own at seven under. Jordan Smith made two eagles as well as a double bogey in his 67 to sit in a group at six under which includes defending champion Alex Noren, who also made a move up the leaderboard, five under for the day

Tommy Fleetwood will miss the cut at three over, while two-time Major winner Jon Rahm slumped towards the bottom of the field at 11 over after labouring to a 77, for the worst 36-hole total of his career.