Stuart Grehan wins Amateur Championship at Royal Liverpool

Offaly’s Stuart Grehan has won the 2026 Amateur Championship after holding his nerve to beat USA’s Matt Moloney at Royal Liverpool.

The 33-year-old’s win in Saturday’s 36-hole final, becoming the first Irish winner since James Sugrue in 2019, secures him exemptions to play at The Open at Royal Birkdale next month, as well as next year’s Masters and US Open.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” the County Louth golfer said after the victory, joining the ranks of former champions including Sergio Garcia, Michael Bonallack and José María Olazábal. “So much hard work has gone into it.”

Grehan reached the final after a comfortable 5&4 quarter-final win over England’s Edward Featherstone before holding out in a nip-and-tuck semi-final against Estonia’s Richard Teder for a 2&1 victory.

The 20-year-old American made the better start in the final, going three up after 12 holes. However, Grehan finished the morning session strong, taking the 14th and 16th holes to level matters for the 17th. Moloney birdied the 18th for a one-hole lead heading into the afternoon session.

Stuart Grehan with the Amateur Championshiptrophy.

On the resumption, the tables turned and Grehan claimed the opening two holes with pars to go one ahead. Going blow-for-blow, the pair were all square to start the 26th, where a birdie put Grehan back in front.

From there, he pushed on, extending his lead on the 28th and 33rd holes as Moloney began to struggle. The American made one last charge to claim the 34th and 35th, sending it to the decisive 36th, where a pair of pars saw Grehan hold on for the one-hole win.

“This morning I got off to a really slow start,” said Grehan of his performance. “I was really struggling with my swing and lunch came at a good time to reset.

“I played really well this afternoon and hit some great shots. Obviously, coming down the stretch, there were a few iffy ones, but there’s so much pressure, and so much at stake, so it’s bound to happen. I played the last hole really, really well and got the job done.”

With doors now swinging open for him, Grehan added: “I’m going to be buzzing for The Open. I’ll love it, I’ll absolutely love it. It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m going to the Masters as well. I haven’t even thought of that either. I’ll just relish it and take it all in.”