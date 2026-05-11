Five to watch at this week’s US PGA Championship, including an Irish star in the mix at Aronimink

Scottie Scheffler of the US reacts on the 18th green after winning the 2025 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/European Pressphoto Agency

Scottie Scheffler (USA)

World ranking: 1st

Best PGA finish: 1st (2025)

Betting: 9-2

The defending champion does things his own way, as he showed by skipping the Truist – at Quail Hollow, where he won the Wannamaker Trophy last year – so that he could arrive early at Aronimink Golf Club. Scheffler was on the Donald Ross classic course on Sunday while many of his rivals were completing the final round of the Truist. His only win so far this season came in the American Express back in January, but he has finished runner-up in each of his last three events – the Masters, the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac – so it is only a matter of time before he gets back to winning ways. The man to beat this week.

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Shane Lowry needs to put some demons to bed ahead of Aronimink test. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

World ranking: 38th

Best PGA finish: tied-4th (2021)

Betting: 55-1

The Offaly man had a terrific start to the season and could have had a couple of titles in the bag – Dubai Invitational, the Cognizant – only for untypical late-round lapses that seemed to work into the psyche with missed cuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players. A final round of 80 in the Masters then saw him slip from being in contention to a disappointing 30th-place finish, his angst so much that he didn’t even attend Rory McIlroy’s party. Time heals, though. And Lowry’s last round ahead of the PGA was a bogey-free 65 to close out the Cadillac, so hopefully he has put the demons to bed. The course should suit him too, with a strong requirement on approach play.

Cameron Young (USA)

Cameron Young is in sparkling form and looks like a Major champion in waiting. Photograph: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

World ranking: 3rd

Best PGA finish: 3rd (2022)

Betting: 12-1

One of the most in-form players in the world, Young’s win in The Players was followed up with a victory in the Cadillac Championship that has elevated him to a career-best third in the world rankings and playing the best golf of his life headed into the PGA in a quest for a maiden Major. Young has finished outside the top-10 just once (at the RBC Heritage) in his last seven tournament outings. Mentally strong, cool and calm under pressure, he has the make-up of a Major champion in waiting.

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Matt Fitzpatrick hits a tee shot at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club, North Carolina. Photograph: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

World ranking: 4th

Best PGA finish: 5th (2022)

Betting: 20-1

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An indication of Matt Fitzpatrick’s hot streak on the PGA Tour is that he was rated an 80-1 prospect for the PGA Championship after the Arnold Palmer Invitational and before The Players, where he finished runner-up to Cameron Young. Since then, Fitzpatrick has been on fire with wins in the Valspar, the RBC Heritage and alongside his brother Alex in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The 2022 US Open champion has never been in better form headed into a Major.

Brooks Koepka (USA)

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt at the Myrtle Beach Classi, South Carolina. Photograph: David Jensen/Getty Images

World ranking: 125th

Best PGA finish: 1st (2018, 2019, 2023)

Betting: 35-1

Koepka saw the writing on the LIV wall before anyone, although his return to the PGA Tour has been something of a slow-burner without yet catching fire. His best finish so far this season is a tied-ninth in the Cognizant Classic while he was a solid tied-12th in the Masters. Unable to get into the Truist – a signature event – last week, he opted to sharpen up at the alternative Myrtle Beach Classic with a solid tied-11th finish. Koepka, a three-time PGA champion, has pedigree and won’t back off if he gets into contention.