Rory McIlroy gets back into the mix in Dubai with Shane Lowry leading Irish contingent

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to his second shot on the first hole at the Dubai Desert Classic. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty

Rory McIlroy didn’t fire on all cylinders yet managed to provide sufficient energy in the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to keep alive his hopes of a fifth title in the tournament – a $9 million Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour – with the chance to play catch-up on 36-holes leader Patrick Reed.

McIlroy’s 69 for a midway total of two-under-par 142 propelled him 42 places up the leaderboard into a share of 20th place, seven strokes behind former Masters champion Reed who carded a 66 for 135 to take a one-shot lead over England’s Andy Sullivan.

Three of the four Irish players in the field survived the cut, with Tom McKibbin – who, like, Reed plays much of his tournament golf on LIV these days – and Shane Lowry in tied-13th on three-under 141. However, Pádraig Harrington, who has opted to take in the Middle East Swing before starting his Champions Tour schedule in the United States, endured a difficult second round posting a 77 for 149 to miss the midway cut by four shots.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tyrrell Hatton of England smile on the 18th hole. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

McIlroy, more than anyone, knows that miracles can happen in the desert: two years ago, he was 10 shots behind in making the cut and made a remarkable weekend charge (rounds of 63 and 70) that saw the Northern Irishman catch and pass 36-hole leader Cameron Young.

With the deficit on Reed seven shots, can he do it again?

“If I go out there [in the third round], maybe in slightly better conditions in the morning and post a low one, then I’ll be right in the mix come Sunday,” acknowledged McIlroy, the world number two aware that his past track record on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club in unrivalled.

For that to happen, though, McIlroy would need to improve accuracy off the tee and to keep bogeys off his card. His second round saw him claim six birdies and three bogeys for a 69 in conditions that got more difficult with the wind picking up and greens getting firmer.

“You have to pick-and-choose your spots when to be aggressive, try and take advantage of the par 5s, and I felt like I did a pretty good job of that. I hit a lot of good shots today. I hit a lot of good putts that didn’t go in. But overall, you know, it was an improvement on yesterday, and at least give myself a half a chance going into the weekend,” said McIlroy.

McKibbin added a 70 to his opening round 71 to sit alongside Lowry on 141, after the Offalyman followed his opening round 70 with a 71 for the duo to be part of a septuplet of players grouped in tied-13th, six behind Reed.

Reed’s last win on the DP World Tour came when he lifted the WGC-Mexico Championship (which also counted on the PGA Tour) but, since his move to LIV in 2022, has played only sporadically on the circuit.

The American’s second round 66 for 135 was blemish free and featured four birdies and an eagle, which came on the Par 5 13th where he hit an approach from 299 yards to 42 feet and sank the putt.

“I felt like [I was] hitting the ball exactly where I need to and I feel like I’m hitting some solid putts ... the golf course is definitely a little bit more gettable in the morning, especially a day like today because the greens are a little bit more receptive, and you had to kind of go out and shoot a number,” explained Reed, who put on a fine display to work his way to the top of the leaderboard.