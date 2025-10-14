Rory McIlroy all set for India after pointer from Roger Federer

Rory McIlroy will be the headline act in the inaugural DP World India Championship in Delhi this week. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy’s globetrotting takes on a new dimension this week with the Masters champion competing for the first time in his career in India, where he is the headline act in the inaugural DP World India Championship in Delhi.

While the Northern Irishman’s primary focus headed into the end-of-season schedule is to claim a seventh Race to Dubai order-of-merit title – with Marco Penge’s playoff win in the Spanish Open meaning the Englishman remains in hot pursuit – there is also what McIlroy feels is an obligation to play worldwide.

“I want to go and play in different places in the world and experience things that I haven’t experienced before; 20 years into a career, or 18 years, to be able to do things for the first time. So go to India and play for the first time or whatever that may be, that excites me,” said McIlroy who revealed he’d taken advice from tennis legend Roger Federer on the subject.

“I had a chat with Roger Federer a few years ago, sort of at the end of his career, and he was saying he wanted to go and play a lot of the places he could never play in his career, some of the smaller events just because not a lot of people had ever seen him play tennis before.

“I think as time goes on and I get to this stage of my career, I get excited about doing that sort of thing.”

McIlroy’s schedule sees him play in India, Abu Dhabi and the season-closing Tour Championship in Dubai to complete the Race to Dubai before finishing of his stellar year’s work by returning to the Australian Open in Melbourne in December, a tournament he previously won back in 2013.

There are three Irish players in the field in India, with McIlroy joined by his Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry and Conor Purcell, who is at the last chance saloon in his bid to retain his DP World Tour card.

Lauren Walsh. Photograph: Urs Fleeler/EPA

Irish duo chase LPGA Tour cards

Lauren Walsh and Sara Byrne continue to chase their dreams of earning LPGA Tour cards for 2026 when the duo compete in this week’s second stage of qualifying at the Plantation Country Club in Venice, Florida.

Walsh is enjoying a fine season on the Ladies European Tour – currently 11th on the order of merit, just missing out on a direct route into the final qualifying series on the LPGA, which went to the top-10 – while former Curtis Cup star Byrne will hope that a return to Florida, where she went to college, will be the spark needed.

The aim for both will be to advance to the final qualifying series, which takes place in Alabama in the first week of December, from which 25 tour cards will be dispensed.

Word of Mouth

“I think our sport’s getting younger and younger and younger, and I’m not getting any younger. It’s nice to end this year with a bang. You know, I turn 32 this month so hopefully I catch some stride or get into a good stride here into my sort of mid-30s.” – Xander Schauffele on advancing years after his win in the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, part of the PGA Tour’s late-season schedule.

By the Numbers: 111

Tom McKibbin’s tied-fourth place finish in the Spanish Open moved him from 129th to 111th in the updated official world rankings, back to where he was 12 months ago. The Northern Irishman’s move to LIV Golf has meant slim pickings in terms of world ranking points but he will earn more in the coming weeks, having qualified for both the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

On this day: October 14th, 1979

Ed Fiori’s breakthrough win on the PGA Tour came two years after he turned professional, although his victory in the Southern Open at Green Island Country Club in Columbus, Georgia, caught him by surprise.

Fiori and Tom Weiskopf had finished the 72-holes tournament locked together on 14-under-par 274 and went to a playoff.

On the first hole of sudden death, Weiskopf had a short putt to win and Fiori – a player known as “The Grip” to his peers on tour because of his strong grip – was preparing to shake hands and congratulate his opponent when Weiskopf inexplicably missed. On the second extra hole, Fiori rolled in a 13-footer for birdie to claim his first of four career wins on the US circuit.

“I’m just still numb. I thought I had lost the tournament right there,” Fiori remarked afterwards, thinking back to Weiskopf’s missed putt.

Social Swing

“Gutted to miss the cut but gave it my all today after a slow start. Great to spend a couple of days with Rahmbo & Angel at their national open. National Opens are the best and this week in Madrid didn’t disappoint. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support. I definitely felt the love this week.” – Shane Lowry’s immediate reaction of missing the cut by one in Spain. Lowry competes in this week’s DP World India Championship, which could be his last event of the season, as – currently 155th on the Race to Dubai standings – he is not in the field for the Abu Dhabi Championship (top 70) or the Tour Championship (top 50).

“Marco Penge will make his fourth appearance at the 154th Open Championship and Royal Birkdale.” – the DP World Tour’s social media hailing Penge’s win in the Spanish Open, which also earned the Englishman a place in next year’s Open and an expected invitation to the Masters.

“A week of brilliance. Four rounds of world-class golf. An 8-shot victory. A journey to South African golf history. Christiaan Maas. Daniel Bennett. Charl Barnard. Eisenhower Trophy champions.” – @GolfRSA rightly celebrating South Africa’s impressive win in the World Amateur Team Championship in Singapore. Ireland finished a distant tied-21st.

In the Bag: Xander Schauffele (Baycurrent Classic)

Driver: Callaway Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)

3-wood: Callaway Elyte TD (16.5 degrees)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees @19.7)

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB ’24 (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Opus (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56 and 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH

Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour

Know the Rules

Q: In a match, while waiting to play on a par 3, a player gets their caddie to lift the towel covering the opponent’s clubs to see which club their opponent is going to use. What is the ruling?

A: The player loses the hole. This is covered under Rules 10.2a and 10.3c, whereby a player must not touch another player’s equipment to learn information that would be advice if given by or asked of the other player. A player is also responsible for their caddie’s actions.